Meet Gia Fleur: The standout former Playboy bride ready to stir the pot on MAFS Australia 2026

From day one, we can all tell Gia Fleur is going to cause chaos on MAFS Australia 2026. The show has only just started airing in the UK, and already at the bucks and hens Gia has been making comments about how good looking she is compared to the other women, and how she could steal any man in the room.

And guys, I’m not here to spoil anything, but she is definitely a bride you’re going to want to keep an eye on. She’s got scandal, drama and dinner party chaos all on her horizon.

MAFS Australia 2026 bride Gia Fleur is 35 and from Melbourne

Gia is 35 and from Melbourne, Victoria. She is described as a confident bombshell who turns heads everywhere she goes – though rarely for the reasons she wants. People often judge her for her blonde hair, implants, bold outfits and tattoos, but Gia knows there’s so much more to her than a stereotype.

When she arrived on MAFS Australia, Gia referred to herself as a fiery Italian with fake boobs. She said she loves getting her boobs out, and honesty girl, love that for you. “I can be a bit spicy, a bit crazy and I definitely take pride in my appearance. I’m up at 6am, looking like a Barbie. That’s it,” she said.

Gia is a disability support worker

Outside of causing chaos on MAFS, Gia is a disability support worker. Her work has already come up on MAFS, with it being said that she’s no stranger to the influencer lifestyle, modelling, and has worked as a Playboy model. It’s been claimed she’s chased a career in modelling, acting and entertainment for years.

And yes, she has been pictured at the Playboy mansion with Hugh Hefner.

She’s been married before and has a child

Gia is a long-time relationship girl. She was previously married to the father of her child – they share a daughter together. According to her MAFS Australia profile, since their divorce Gia has barely dated, and is feeling as though she keeps attracting the wrong kind of men. Her usual type is tall, tattooed, flashy guys, but Gia’s priorities have shifted.

What does Gia want from a partner?

So what does Gia want from a groom on MAFS Australia? She has said that looks don’t matter to her as much anymore. Instead, she wants a genuinely good man who treats her like a prize. Gia is searching for someone empathetic, who makes her feel seen and valued. She wants a partner who works hard to build a solid future while she creates a warm, loving home, someone who’ll be excited to come home to her every day.

Gia knows she’s not everyone’s cup of tea. She has zero filter and if she doesn’t like someone she won’t pretend otherwise. She has said she is entering this experiment for one reason only: To find a husband. Gia is not here to make friends, she’s here to finally find the love and commitment she deserves.

Gia has 82k followers on Insta, and is giving glamour

As you would probably expect, Gia owns a very polished Instagram account. She already has 82k followers, and pretty much all of her photos are gorgeous selfies, pictures on nights out, or bikini pictures on holiday. She’s definitely got the influencer life on lock.

