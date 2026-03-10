Brutal reason MAFS Australia’s David quit his 10-year-long rap career after signing with a label

The Tab
MAFS Aus 2026 groom David Momoh has revealed the brutal real reason he quit his rap career, even after signing with what he described as an “internationally renowned record label”.

Before his wedding to bride Alissa, the 31-year-old shared that he had a 10-year-long rap career. His rapper name is Kavelli. And his Instagram is also full of clips of him rapping and posing like a full-blown hip hop artist. Because of this, viewers thought he only joined the reality TV show to boost his music career and chase fame.

But according to David, that chapter of his life is actually over, and his main job now is as an e-commerce product manager.

So, why did he quit his rap career?

via YouTube/Kavelli

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said he stepped away from rap because the reality of the music industry simply didn’t match the dream. “That makes me laugh. People think I’m trying to push my rap career, but I actually left that behind a long time ago,” he said.

At one point, David had even signed with an “internationally renowned record label” and performed at Brisbane’s Good Life Festival in 2023 alongside R’n’B star DJ Horizon.

However, he eventually realised how difficult the industry really is. “If you’re not Drake or Central Cee, the reality is it’s tough,” he admitted.

“I’m 30. I’m kind of over that. I’ve released a couple of house tracks, but I’m not chasing fame. I’m very happy in my web development career.”

He said that while people saw flashy photos and rap videos online, the reality behind the scenes was very different. For David, the business side of music started to take over. “Music’s just in my soul,” he said. “I’ve played heavy metal, rap, now house. It’s not about fame for me.”

The MAFS groom also insisted he didn’t sign up for the reality show to build a brand or revive his music career. “Public perception can go either way,” he said. “I could be a villain to some, a hero to others. All I care about is staying true to myself.”

Instead, he said he joined the experiment to challenge how people see him. “I feel like a lot of women think I’m just a womanising party boy and they get put off,” he said.

Definitive list of the most annoying people you’ll find on Lancs Uni campus

Emma Netscher

If you don’t know any of these people, then I’m afraid you may be the annoying one…

Ex-Manchester student accused of rape because he didn’t wear a condom found not guilty

Rebecca Pattni

Prosecutors argued consent for sex was removed because he didn’t wear protection

mafs johnny and kerry on tv and then now with their baby

Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

Claudia Cox

See, the experiment occasionally works!

Here’s what Barbie Ferreira thinks of intrusive comments on her body after viral tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s so funny that people just assume’

Jack Fincham on Love Island

As he checks into rehab, the sad truth of how Jack Fincham’s life fell apart after Love Island

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested multiple times, and struggled with addiction

‘Is this match a joke?’: Steven explains why he was so awkward during MAFS wedding with Rachel

Kieran Galpin

He didn’t even compliment her

We spoke to the co-founder of a Durham Venture Lab Project

Seamus Barker

Ventureship: The project combatting AI-driven job applications with real experience

Leeds alumni secures £260,00 funding for business proposal

Kayley Lincoln

An alumnus of the University of Leeds has received £260,000 to kickstart a new business proposal

Cost of living: Expenses we forget about as Durham students 

Neenie Nguyen

The 4 things you may forget to factor into your budget for the term

Here’s David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name, and how famous he *actually* is

Ellissa Bain

I’m embarrassed for him

