Brutal reason MAFS Australia’s David quit his 10-year-long rap career after signing with a label

2 hours ago

MAFS Aus 2026 groom David Momoh has revealed the brutal real reason he quit his rap career, even after signing with what he described as an “internationally renowned record label”.

Before his wedding to bride Alissa, the 31-year-old shared that he had a 10-year-long rap career. His rapper name is Kavelli. And his Instagram is also full of clips of him rapping and posing like a full-blown hip hop artist. Because of this, viewers thought he only joined the reality TV show to boost his music career and chase fame.

But according to David, that chapter of his life is actually over, and his main job now is as an e-commerce product manager.

So, why did he quit his rap career?

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said he stepped away from rap because the reality of the music industry simply didn’t match the dream. “That makes me laugh. People think I’m trying to push my rap career, but I actually left that behind a long time ago,” he said.

At one point, David had even signed with an “internationally renowned record label” and performed at Brisbane’s Good Life Festival in 2023 alongside R’n’B star DJ Horizon.

However, he eventually realised how difficult the industry really is. “If you’re not Drake or Central Cee, the reality is it’s tough,” he admitted.

“I’m 30. I’m kind of over that. I’ve released a couple of house tracks, but I’m not chasing fame. I’m very happy in my web development career.”

He said that while people saw flashy photos and rap videos online, the reality behind the scenes was very different. For David, the business side of music started to take over. “Music’s just in my soul,” he said. “I’ve played heavy metal, rap, now house. It’s not about fame for me.”

The MAFS groom also insisted he didn’t sign up for the reality show to build a brand or revive his music career. “Public perception can go either way,” he said. “I could be a villain to some, a hero to others. All I care about is staying true to myself.”

Instead, he said he joined the experiment to challenge how people see him. “I feel like a lot of women think I’m just a womanising party boy and they get put off,” he said.

