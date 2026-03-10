MAFS Australia’s David reveals awkward reason he didn’t want to propose to Alissa at the altar

3 hours ago

We are only on episode one of MAFS Aus 2026, and it’s already chaos as bride Alissa refused to say “I do” unless groom David got down on one knee, and now he has revealed why he refused to propose to her first.

At the altar, the 33-year-old bride told him she wouldn’t marry him unless he proposed. What followed was a painfully awkward 15-minute standoff. David repeatedly said no while their friends and families watched on in shock.

He eventually did it, but viewers were left wondering why he was so hesitant in the first place.

So, why did he refuse to propose?

Now David has explained exactly what was going through his head during that moment. David told PEDESTRIAN.TV that he genuinely wasn’t sure whether Alissa was joking or trying to embarrass him.

“Well, the thing was, I needed to figure out whether that was a prank, or she was just trying to emasculate me, or it was genuinely something she needed. So that’s why I took my time,” he said.

He added, “I was assessing the crowd and assessing her family. Her family and friends were lovely, by the way, and so I sort of picked that energy from them. I was like, okay, she needs this reassurance, and that’s when I decided to get down on the knee.”

Even though he eventually agreed to do it, David also made it clear that the decision wasn’t about pressure or power. Instead, he said it was simply about giving Alissa the reassurance he felt she needed in that moment.

“I went down on one knee because I chose reassurance,” he said. “I don’t know what she went through in the past. But if anyone was in my shoes in the moment and saw the raw emotion from her family and her friends, it honestly felt to me like she went through some hard stuff.”

He added, “So for me as a man, it doesn’t take away from my presence or my stature to get down on the knee if a woman that I’m getting involved with needs reassurance.”

“For me, it was just all about reassurance and not a power dynamic. I wouldn’t change anything.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.