MAFS Aus David refused propose Alissa

MAFS Australia’s David reveals awkward reason he didn’t want to propose to Alissa at the altar

He was so hesitant

We are only on episode one of MAFS Aus 2026, and it’s already chaos as bride Alissa refused to say “I do” unless groom David got down on one knee, and now he has revealed why he refused to propose to her first.

At the altar, the 33-year-old bride told him she wouldn’t marry him unless he proposed. What followed was a painfully awkward 15-minute standoff. David repeatedly said no while their friends and families watched on in shock.

He eventually did it, but viewers were left wondering why he was so hesitant in the first place.

So, why did he refuse to propose?

MAFS Aus David refused propose Alissa

via Channel Nine

Now David has explained exactly what was going through his head during that moment. David told PEDESTRIAN.TV that he genuinely wasn’t sure whether Alissa was joking or trying to embarrass him.

“Well, the thing was, I needed to figure out whether that was a prank, or she was just trying to emasculate me, or it was genuinely something she needed. So that’s why I took my time,” he said.

He added, “I was assessing the crowd and assessing her family. Her family and friends were lovely, by the way, and so I sort of picked that energy from them. I was like, okay, she needs this reassurance, and that’s when I decided to get down on the knee.”

Even though he eventually agreed to do it, David also made it clear that the decision wasn’t about pressure or power. Instead, he said it was simply about giving Alissa the reassurance he felt she needed in that moment.

“I went down on one knee because I chose reassurance,” he said. “I don’t know what she went through in the past. But if anyone was in my shoes in the moment and saw the raw emotion from her family and her friends, it honestly felt to me like she went through some hard stuff.”

He added, “So for me as a man, it doesn’t take away from my presence or my stature to get down on the knee if a woman that I’m getting involved with needs reassurance.”

“For me, it was just all about reassurance and not a power dynamic. I wouldn’t change anything.”

Definitive list of the most annoying people you’ll find on Lancs Uni campus

Emma Netscher

If you don’t know any of these people, then I’m afraid you may be the annoying one…

Ex-Manchester student accused of rape because he didn’t wear a condom found not guilty

Rebecca Pattni

Prosecutors argued consent for sex was removed because he didn’t wear protection

mafs johnny and kerry on tv and then now with their baby

Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

Claudia Cox

See, the experiment occasionally works!

Here’s what Barbie Ferreira thinks of intrusive comments on her body after viral tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s so funny that people just assume’

Jack Fincham on Love Island

As he checks into rehab, the sad truth of how Jack Fincham’s life fell apart after Love Island

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested multiple times, and struggled with addiction

‘Is this match a joke?’: Steven explains why he was so awkward during MAFS wedding with Rachel

Kieran Galpin

He didn’t even compliment her

We spoke to the co-founder of a Durham Venture Lab Project

Seamus Barker

Ventureship: The project combatting AI-driven job applications with real experience

Leeds alumni secures £260,00 funding for business proposal

Kayley Lincoln

An alumnus of the University of Leeds has received £260,000 to kickstart a new business proposal

Cost of living: Expenses we forget about as Durham students 

Neenie Nguyen

The 4 things you may forget to factor into your budget for the term

Here’s David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name, and how famous he *actually* is

Ellissa Bain

I’m embarrassed for him

