‘Get the charges dropped’: Wife of US teacher killed in student prank gone wrong speaks out

He was run over after teenagers threw toilet paper on his home

Ellissa Bain | News

A US teacher has been tragically killed after a prank by some of his students went wrong, but his wife wants all the charges against the teenagers to be dropped.

Five teens from North Hall High School went to their teacher, Jason Hughes’s house in Gainesville, Georgia, at around 11:40pm on Friday night (6th March) and tossed toilet paper over his trees. He ran out excitedly to catch them and slipped into the road because it was dark and rainy. As the teens tried to speed off in their cars, one of them ran him over.

They immediately stopped and tried to give the teacher first aid until paramedics arrived, but the 40-year-old dad of two later died in hospital, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News. The prank was part of a popular “junior/senior” prank war during prom season that students take part in every year.

All five teenagers involved were arrested and charged with criminal trespass and littering on private property. The student who was driving the pick-up truck, 18-year-old Jayden Wallace, has also been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Credit: Facebook

However, Hughes’ wife Laura, who is also a teacher at the same school, has now spoken out and revealed that she wants the charges against all five teenagers to be dropped.

In a statement to the New York Times, she said her husband “was excited and waiting to catch them in the act”, not angry, and the family fully “supports getting the charges dropped for all involved”.

She added: “This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students. This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.”

Credit: Hall County Sheriff’s Office

The Hall County School District issued a warning against these pranks on Facebook just hours before Hughes’ death, writing: “In previous years, some pranks during prom season – sometimes referred to as Junior/Senior Wars – have gone too far, resulting in damage to property.

“We urge all students to refrain from participating in any activities that may cause harm or destruction to school or personal property. Such actions not only reflect poorly on the individual involved but also tarnish the reputation of our schools, families, and community.”

