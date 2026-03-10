The Tab

Disturbing posts emerge from woman accused of firing at Rihanna’s home just days before

‘Badgalriri are you there?’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Disturbing social media posts have emerged from the woman accused of firing a gun outside Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home, including messages directed at the singer just days before the alleged shooting.

Police say 35-year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz was arrested after allegedly firing an AR-15-style rifle from her Tesla at the singer’s $14 million mansion on Sunday. Rihanna was reportedly inside the property at the time, but authorities confirmed that no one was injured.

Instagram

Ortiz has since been charged with attempted murder. According to arrest records, bail has been set at $10,225,000.

In the weeks before the incident, Ortiz allegedly shared a string of unsettling posts and videos online that referenced several high-profile celebrities, including Rihanna, Drake, Cardi B, and Kim Kardashian.

In one Facebook post dated 23rd February, Ortiz appeared to directly address Rihanna. The message read: “@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at.”

Facebook

Another post from 17th February reportedly included an image of Drake with the caption: “When Drake found out Rihanna has AIDS,” alongside the hashtag “#champagnepapi.”

Ortiz also allegedly posted a video in which she referenced Cardi B while speaking into a mirror. Wearing what appeared to be a blonde wig and American flag shorts, she said: “You can’t f*** with me, Cardi B… But you know who has the cutest outfit tonight? I am.”

In an earlier post from 20th December, Ortiz wrote that she was “already through with Rihanna” and also mentioned reality star Kim Kardashian. The message included the lines: “I restricted that stupid b***h Kim Kardashian. Your turn hiding bitch, stop begging for a look.”

Facebook

Since the arrest, Ortiz’s Instagram account appears to have been deactivated.

Police initially described the suspect as an unidentified woman in her 30s before later confirming Ortiz’s identity. Authorities say she is originally from Florida.

According to The New York Post, a source close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky said the couple do not know much about the suspect or what may have motivated the alleged shooting, but they are reportedly “doing okay”.

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Latest

Definitive list of the most annoying people you’ll find on Lancs Uni campus

Emma Netscher

If you don’t know any of these people, then I’m afraid you may be the annoying one…

Ex-Manchester student accused of rape because he didn’t wear a condom found not guilty

Rebecca Pattni

Prosecutors argued consent for sex was removed because he didn’t wear protection

mafs johnny and kerry on tv and then now with their baby

Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

Claudia Cox

See, the experiment occasionally works!

Here’s what Barbie Ferreira thinks of intrusive comments on her body after viral tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s so funny that people just assume’

Jack Fincham on Love Island

As he checks into rehab, the sad truth of how Jack Fincham’s life fell apart after Love Island

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested multiple times, and struggled with addiction

‘Is this match a joke?’: Steven explains why he was so awkward during MAFS wedding with Rachel

Kieran Galpin

He didn’t even compliment her

We spoke to the co-founder of a Durham Venture Lab Project

Seamus Barker

Ventureship: The project combatting AI-driven job applications with real experience

Leeds alumni secures £260,00 funding for business proposal

Kayley Lincoln

An alumnus of the University of Leeds has received £260,000 to kickstart a new business proposal

Cost of living: Expenses we forget about as Durham students 

Neenie Nguyen

The 4 things you may forget to factor into your budget for the term

Here’s David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name, and how famous he *actually* is

Ellissa Bain

I’m embarrassed for him

