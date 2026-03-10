Disturbing posts emerge from woman accused of firing at Rihanna’s home just days before

3 hours ago

Disturbing social media posts have emerged from the woman accused of firing a gun outside Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home, including messages directed at the singer just days before the alleged shooting.

Police say 35-year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz was arrested after allegedly firing an AR-15-style rifle from her Tesla at the singer’s $14 million mansion on Sunday. Rihanna was reportedly inside the property at the time, but authorities confirmed that no one was injured.

Ortiz has since been charged with attempted murder. According to arrest records, bail has been set at $10,225,000.

In the weeks before the incident, Ortiz allegedly shared a string of unsettling posts and videos online that referenced several high-profile celebrities, including Rihanna, Drake, Cardi B, and Kim Kardashian.

In one Facebook post dated 23rd February, Ortiz appeared to directly address Rihanna. The message read: “@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at.”

Another post from 17th February reportedly included an image of Drake with the caption: “When Drake found out Rihanna has AIDS,” alongside the hashtag “#champagnepapi.”

Ortiz also allegedly posted a video in which she referenced Cardi B while speaking into a mirror. Wearing what appeared to be a blonde wig and American flag shorts, she said: “You can’t f*** with me, Cardi B… But you know who has the cutest outfit tonight? I am.”

In an earlier post from 20th December, Ortiz wrote that she was “already through with Rihanna” and also mentioned reality star Kim Kardashian. The message included the lines: “I restricted that stupid b***h Kim Kardashian. Your turn hiding bitch, stop begging for a look.”

Since the arrest, Ortiz’s Instagram account appears to have been deactivated.

Police initially described the suspect as an unidentified woman in her 30s before later confirming Ortiz’s identity. Authorities say she is originally from Florida.

According to The New York Post, a source close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky said the couple do not know much about the suspect or what may have motivated the alleged shooting, but they are reportedly “doing okay”.

Featured image credit: Facebook, Instagram