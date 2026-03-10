The Tab
mafs johnny and kerry on tv and then now with their baby

Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

See, the experiment occasionally works!

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The new MAFS Australia groom Grayson shared that he’s a childhood friend of the season eight participant Johnny. His romance with Kerry made Grayson want to sign up for the show. Since they’re such a big inspiration, here’s a look at what happened with Johnny and Kerry in the five years since they met on MAFS Australia.

Yes, Kerry and Johnny got married (again)

Clearly, something was in the air during season eight. Two couples not only stayed together for longer than five minutes, but get married and had kids.

Johnny proposed to Kerry on a boat in Sydney Harbour in July 2022, exactly two years since they met on MAFS. That year, they also bought a house together in Brisbane for $1.3 million AUD.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Johnny (@johnnybalbuziente)

They got (legally) married in January 2023. Remember, the wedding ceremonies on MAFS aren’t legally binding.

Their daughter Chloe Rossi Balbuziente was born on 14th June 2024. Four months later, they bought an even bigger house together.

Kerry and Johnny both returned to their day jobs

After the show airs, MAFS Australia contestants tend to either a) attempt to make it as an influencer or b) drop off the face of the earth. Johnny and Kerry did something far more shocking – actually get jobs.

Kerry returned to working for the mining company BHP. She’s now the Maintenance Superintendent for improvement and redesign. The company just gave her an award for reducing musculoskeletal injuries.

Johnny stuck with being a theatre producer. The couple and some friends also opened a pub in 2023 called the Caxton Street Brewing Co. Crikey, how do they fit it all in?

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Nine and @kerrybalbuziente

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Here’s David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name, and how famous he *actually* is

mafs australia alissa fay and then her ex in paris

A look at MAFS Australia bride Alissa’s influencer ex, and the rumours about her messy split

David dissects *that* kiss with Alissa on MAFS Australia, and even he thinks it was ‘diabolical’

Latest

Definitive list of the most annoying people you’ll find on Lancs Uni campus

Emma Netscher

If you don’t know any of these people, then I’m afraid you may be the annoying one…

Ex-Manchester student accused of rape because he didn’t wear a condom found not guilty

Rebecca Pattni

Prosecutors argued consent for sex was removed because he didn’t wear protection

mafs johnny and kerry on tv and then now with their baby

Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

Claudia Cox

See, the experiment occasionally works!

Here’s what Barbie Ferreira thinks of intrusive comments on her body after viral tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s so funny that people just assume’

Jack Fincham on Love Island

As he checks into rehab, the sad truth of how Jack Fincham’s life fell apart after Love Island

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested multiple times, and struggled with addiction

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

‘Is this match a joke?’: Steven explains why he was so awkward during MAFS wedding with Rachel

Kieran Galpin

He didn’t even compliment her

We spoke to the co-founder of a Durham Venture Lab Project

Seamus Barker

Ventureship: The project combatting AI-driven job applications with real experience

Leeds alumni secures £260,00 funding for business proposal

Kayley Lincoln

An alumnus of the University of Leeds has received £260,000 to kickstart a new business proposal

Cost of living: Expenses we forget about as Durham students 

Neenie Nguyen

The 4 things you may forget to factor into your budget for the term

Here’s David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name, and how famous he *actually* is

Ellissa Bain

I’m embarrassed for him

Definitive list of the most annoying people you’ll find on Lancs Uni campus

Emma Netscher

If you don’t know any of these people, then I’m afraid you may be the annoying one…

Ex-Manchester student accused of rape because he didn’t wear a condom found not guilty

Rebecca Pattni

Prosecutors argued consent for sex was removed because he didn’t wear protection

mafs johnny and kerry on tv and then now with their baby

Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

Claudia Cox

See, the experiment occasionally works!

Here’s what Barbie Ferreira thinks of intrusive comments on her body after viral tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s so funny that people just assume’

Jack Fincham on Love Island

As he checks into rehab, the sad truth of how Jack Fincham’s life fell apart after Love Island

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested multiple times, and struggled with addiction

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

‘Is this match a joke?’: Steven explains why he was so awkward during MAFS wedding with Rachel

Kieran Galpin

He didn’t even compliment her

We spoke to the co-founder of a Durham Venture Lab Project

Seamus Barker

Ventureship: The project combatting AI-driven job applications with real experience

Leeds alumni secures £260,00 funding for business proposal

Kayley Lincoln

An alumnus of the University of Leeds has received £260,000 to kickstart a new business proposal

Cost of living: Expenses we forget about as Durham students 

Neenie Nguyen

The 4 things you may forget to factor into your budget for the term

Here’s David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name, and how famous he *actually* is

Ellissa Bain

I’m embarrassed for him