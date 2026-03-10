Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

1 hour ago

The new MAFS Australia groom Grayson shared that he’s a childhood friend of the season eight participant Johnny. His romance with Kerry made Grayson want to sign up for the show. Since they’re such a big inspiration, here’s a look at what happened with Johnny and Kerry in the five years since they met on MAFS Australia.

Yes, Kerry and Johnny got married (again)

Clearly, something was in the air during season eight. Two couples not only stayed together for longer than five minutes, but get married and had kids.

Johnny proposed to Kerry on a boat in Sydney Harbour in July 2022, exactly two years since they met on MAFS. That year, they also bought a house together in Brisbane for $1.3 million AUD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny (@johnnybalbuziente)

They got (legally) married in January 2023. Remember, the wedding ceremonies on MAFS aren’t legally binding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Balbuziente (@kerrybalbuziente)

Their daughter Chloe Rossi Balbuziente was born on 14th June 2024. Four months later, they bought an even bigger house together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Balbuziente (@kerrybalbuziente)

Kerry and Johnny both returned to their day jobs

After the show airs, MAFS Australia contestants tend to either a) attempt to make it as an influencer or b) drop off the face of the earth. Johnny and Kerry did something far more shocking – actually get jobs.

Kerry returned to working for the mining company BHP. She’s now the Maintenance Superintendent for improvement and redesign. The company just gave her an award for reducing musculoskeletal injuries.

Johnny stuck with being a theatre producer. The couple and some friends also opened a pub in 2023 called the Caxton Street Brewing Co. Crikey, how do they fit it all in?

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured images via Nine and @kerrybalbuziente