David dissects *that* kiss with Alissa on MAFS Australia, and even he thinks it was ‘diabolical’

2 hours ago

MAFS Australia 2026 has finally landed in the UK, and we were straight away hit with a steamy kiss from newlyweds David and Alissa. For a long time, it looked as though their wedding would never happen, but at the end it really took a turn.

David and Alissa had the first wedding of the new MAFS season, and it didn’t disappoint with drama. Alissa demanded her new groom got down on one knee and proposed, before she would do her vows. She said there was no way she would marry him, unless he proposed. David very clearly didn’t want to do it, but in the end, gave in to her demands. It was a lot.

Then, afterwards, the couple said their vows and shared a kiss. The kiss was steamy, there were tongues, and being a viewer at home, it felt as though we were interrupting. As one of Alissa’s friends put it: “If that kiss could speak, it would say, ‘get me to a bedroom immediately’.” Yeah, that.

After the moment, Twitter erupted with people saying it was a “hard watch”, “intense” and “disgusting”. David has since spoken to Daily Mail Australia, and even he admitted it was a lot to handle.

“The kiss was diabolical,” he said. “The camera guy absolutely did me dirty. I don’t think I could even watch it back myself.” He insisted the kiss was made worse in the final edit of the show, and said: “I swear it didn’t go for that long. It felt like slow motion on TV.”

He also spoke of how shocked he was when Alissa demanded he proposed. He said it was so awkward for him, he considered walking away there and then.

David said: “I was thinking, ‘Do I just leave the altar? Is someone going to come and whisk me away now?’ It felt like six minutes of us just standing there awkwardly. I genuinely couldn’t tell if she was being serious or joking. I’d never seen someone go from sobbing to suddenly being that firm.”

Clearly he was just as confused as the rest of us.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.