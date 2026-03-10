Alissa reveals the wild real reason she forced David to propose at MAFS Australia wedding

4 hours ago

MAFS Australia 2026 started with a bang as bride Alissa wildly forced her groom David to get down on one knee and propose to her at the altar, and she’s revealed the real reason she did it.

After walking down the aisle, the 33-year-old outrightly refused to say “I do” unless her partner asked her to marry him, and their friends and families were in complete shock. David initially didn’t want to, but ended up getting down on one knee after all.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Alissa has now revealed that she did it because she wanted him to show that he was fully committed to her from day one. She could have just asked him?!

“I need something from my husband. If this guy isn’t going to get on his knee and commit to giving this thing a real crack with me, then I don’t want to waste any more time,” she said.

“I refuse to marry someone who’s going to be here just to waste my time. We’ve all been hurt and we’ve had our hearts broken in the past.” However, she didn’t expect it to go on for so long.

“I didn’t expect us to have a 15-minute standoff. It was very awkward,” she added. “I swear we were standing at the altar having a standoff for forever. Until Christmas.

“I just couldn’t believe it, because I was thinking, ‘He’s not going to get down on his knee. He doesn’t want to commit to this. I might as well just bend over, tie up my shoelaces, and be the runaway bride’.”

Alissa didn’t tell anyone she was going to do it, and she actually decided she was going to ask him to propose in the limo on the way to the ceremony.

“I didn’t tell anyone,” she said. “I was in the limo on the way in and I started to freak out. I was thinking, “What am I doing? Is this actually happening?’ I do want commitment. I wanted to give this experiment my all.”

What was supposed to be a formal show of commitment turned out to be a very patronising request that unsurprisingly rubbed David and his family off the wrong way. What a bad start.

Featured image credit: Channel Nine