The Tab
mafs australia 2026 season 13 whoop whoop

It’s changed again, so here are the exact times and days when MAFS Australia is on in the UK

We’ll all be getting more sleep this year

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Get hyped: MAFS Australia 2026 is finally coming to the UK. The first episode drops on Monday 9th March. It’s always confusing (and never consistent), so here’s a detailed guide to the exact times and days when MAFS Australia 2026 is on in the UK. We wouldn’t want to risk missing an episode, would we?

What time does MAFS Australia start?

The wait is over. Although MAFS UK began on a Sunday, the first episode of MAFS Australia season 13 airs at 7:30pm on 9th March on E4. The episode is legit longer than a feature film, and will last until 9:35pm.

The show will be repeated on the same channel at 1:30am on 10th March. You can catch up on the E4+1 channel an hour later, or stream it whenever you like here on channel4.com.

What days will MAFS Australia be on in the UK this week?

Traditionally, MAFS has aired on weekdays in that magical 9pm to 10pm reality TV slot. But the schedule looks totally different this year.

In the first week, we’ll get more MAFS on Tuesday 10th from 7:30pm to 9:10pm, on Wednesday 11th from 7:30pm to 9:15pm, and Thursday 12th from 7:30pm to 9:05pm. Finally, an earlier bedtime!

There will be more MAFS on TV at 7:30pm on Friday – but it’s a repeat of last week’s reunion for the MAFS UK 2025 cast.

In timings are a bit different in the second week. The new episodes will air on Monday 16th March from 7:30pm to 9:00pm, Tuesday 17th from 7:30pm to 9:05pm, Wednesday 18th from 7:30pm to 9:15pm, then Thursday 19th from 7:30pm to 9:05pm.

The all-important first dinner party will be in the episode on Tuesday 17th, by the way.

mafs australia 2026 a dinner party we'll see eventually

The dinner parties can’t come soon enough
(Credit: Nine)

The schedule for the latest season of MAFS UK changed halfway through. So, MAFS Australia might not always be be on at 7:30pm from Monday to Thursday. But this seems to be the pattern so far.

When will this season of MAFS finish?

MAFS Australia 2025 lasted for 40 episodes (if we count the two-part reunion). If the 2026 season is the same length, and the schedule in the UK doesn’t change dramatically, then MAFS may be on for ten weeks in the UK, and finish on Thursday 14th May – but Channel 4 hasn’t confirmed this yet.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Nine.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

MAFS UK was ‘relentless’ and ‘I fell into a depression’ says Keye, six months on from show

Rebecca details unaired chat that explains why she really fumed at April at the MAFS reunion

Every MAFS expert who quit the show, plus their detailed reasons why

Latest

Here’s the complete ranking of how ridiculously rich major families in Bridgerton actually are

Suchismita Ghosh

This is why they can buy a new dress every week

uk university degrees subjects least money worst salaries etc

Grads with university degrees in these 13 subjects make the least money in their first jobs

Claudia Cox

Doing a business course is not a good business decision

‘Mate, women have it kind of hard’: Here is how to spot a performative male on Lancs uni campus

Emma Netscher

You never really know a person until you walk a mile with their tote bag…

From doing OF with her brother to ‘fatphobia’: TikToker Anna Paul’s wildest controversies

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This has been a messy year for her

Ranking Bridgerton’s new Lady Whistledown theories, from plausible to downright ridiculous

Hebe Hancock

I hope I’m right

Alex Love Is blind

Ew: Alex from Love Is Blind’s dating app profile has leaked, and red flag is an understatement

Kieran Galpin

‘I have abs, I make six figures a year, I was a college athlete’

Your voice matters: Voting is now open for the Bristol Students’ Union elections

Amelia England

Time to vote!

bridgerton couples screen time kate anthony benedict sophie

An investigation into which Bridgerton couples had the least screen time and got shafted

Claudia Cox

#justiceforkateandanthony

Ex-child star Piper Rockelle explains throuple with streamer Rakai and new girlfriend Madi

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She makes me feel special for sure’

Scotland is officially the second most expensive place in the UK for student accomodation

Kitty Messer

It’s hardly cheaper than London

Here’s the complete ranking of how ridiculously rich major families in Bridgerton actually are

Suchismita Ghosh

This is why they can buy a new dress every week

uk university degrees subjects least money worst salaries etc

Grads with university degrees in these 13 subjects make the least money in their first jobs

Claudia Cox

Doing a business course is not a good business decision

‘Mate, women have it kind of hard’: Here is how to spot a performative male on Lancs uni campus

Emma Netscher

You never really know a person until you walk a mile with their tote bag…

From doing OF with her brother to ‘fatphobia’: TikToker Anna Paul’s wildest controversies

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This has been a messy year for her

Ranking Bridgerton’s new Lady Whistledown theories, from plausible to downright ridiculous

Hebe Hancock

I hope I’m right

Alex Love Is blind

Ew: Alex from Love Is Blind’s dating app profile has leaked, and red flag is an understatement

Kieran Galpin

‘I have abs, I make six figures a year, I was a college athlete’

Your voice matters: Voting is now open for the Bristol Students’ Union elections

Amelia England

Time to vote!

bridgerton couples screen time kate anthony benedict sophie

An investigation into which Bridgerton couples had the least screen time and got shafted

Claudia Cox

#justiceforkateandanthony

Ex-child star Piper Rockelle explains throuple with streamer Rakai and new girlfriend Madi

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She makes me feel special for sure’

Scotland is officially the second most expensive place in the UK for student accomodation

Kitty Messer

It’s hardly cheaper than London