It’s changed again, so here are the exact times and days when MAFS Australia is on in the UK

Get hyped: MAFS Australia 2026 is finally coming to the UK. The first episode drops on Monday 9th March. It’s always confusing (and never consistent), so here’s a detailed guide to the exact times and days when MAFS Australia 2026 is on in the UK. We wouldn’t want to risk missing an episode, would we?

What time does MAFS Australia start?

The wait is over. Although MAFS UK began on a Sunday, the first episode of MAFS Australia season 13 airs at 7:30pm on 9th March on E4. The episode is legit longer than a feature film, and will last until 9:35pm.

The show will be repeated on the same channel at 1:30am on 10th March. You can catch up on the E4+1 channel an hour later, or stream it whenever you like here on channel4.com.

What days will MAFS Australia be on in the UK this week?

Traditionally, MAFS has aired on weekdays in that magical 9pm to 10pm reality TV slot. But the schedule looks totally different this year.

In the first week, we’ll get more MAFS on Tuesday 10th from 7:30pm to 9:10pm, on Wednesday 11th from 7:30pm to 9:15pm, and Thursday 12th from 7:30pm to 9:05pm. Finally, an earlier bedtime!

There will be more MAFS on TV at 7:30pm on Friday – but it’s a repeat of last week’s reunion for the MAFS UK 2025 cast.

In timings are a bit different in the second week. The new episodes will air on Monday 16th March from 7:30pm to 9:00pm, Tuesday 17th from 7:30pm to 9:05pm, Wednesday 18th from 7:30pm to 9:15pm, then Thursday 19th from 7:30pm to 9:05pm.

The all-important first dinner party will be in the episode on Tuesday 17th, by the way.

The schedule for the latest season of MAFS UK changed halfway through. So, MAFS Australia might not always be be on at 7:30pm from Monday to Thursday. But this seems to be the pattern so far.

When will this season of MAFS finish?

MAFS Australia 2025 lasted for 40 episodes (if we count the two-part reunion). If the 2026 season is the same length, and the schedule in the UK doesn’t change dramatically, then MAFS may be on for ten weeks in the UK, and finish on Thursday 14th May – but Channel 4 hasn’t confirmed this yet.

Featured image credit: Nine.