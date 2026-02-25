It’s back! We have an official start date for MAFS Australia 2026 in the UK!

2 hours ago

After what has felt like years of waiting, we now have an official UK start date for MAFS Australia 2026. It’s later than originally estimated, but still very, very soon.

It’s been reported the MAFS Australia 2026 cast are the most chaotic yet. Apparently Channel Nine has been pushed to “breaking point” with the “volatile” cast, and there’s been so much drama not all of it can be squeezed into the episodes. We’ve got a lot coming our way.

The show is well into the thick of it over in Australia, and is coming to E4 in the UK very soon!

When will MAFS Australia 2026 start airing in the UK?

The wait is over. The new series of Married at First Sight: Australia airs on E4 from Monday 9th March, at 7:30pm. That’s just under two weeks! This year continues to deliver on the romance, emotional commitment ceremonies and dramatic dinner parties, as E4 has confirmed launch week will consist of an episode a night Monday to Thursday.

Guiding the 18 brides and grooms through the most talked about social experiment is the trio of experts: Sexologist Alessandra Rampolla and relationship experts John Aiken and fellow MAFS UK expert, Mel Schilling. You need to enjoy all of Mel while you can, because the legendary expert has revealed this will be last MAFS Australia she will be doing.

And of course, there’s so much drama to look forward to. Including one scandal – no names so it’s not a spoiler – in which a bride has already broken up with her groom, and got back with her ex. Not just that though, they’re already engaged and expecting a baby together. Wild.

It wouldn’t be MAFS without new twists and turns in the experiment, and this year a new chapter coined “Revelations Week” has been introduced, and last series’ new addition “Final Test Week” will return with a powerful twist that will challenge and spark make-or-break decisions for the couples.

Roll on two weeks!

