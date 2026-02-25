The Tab

It’s back! We have an official start date for MAFS Australia 2026 in the UK!

I feel like I’ve been waiting years

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

After what has felt like years of waiting, we now have an official UK start date for MAFS Australia 2026. It’s later than originally estimated, but still very, very soon.

It’s been reported the MAFS Australia 2026 cast are the most chaotic yet. Apparently Channel Nine has been pushed to “breaking point” with the “volatile” cast, and there’s been so much drama not all of it can be squeezed into the episodes. We’ve got a lot coming our way.

The show is well into the thick of it over in Australia, and is coming to E4 in the UK very soon!

When will MAFS Australia 2026 start airing in the UK?

MAFS Australia

via E4

The wait is over. The new series of Married at First Sight: Australia airs on E4 from Monday 9th March, at 7:30pm. That’s just under two weeks! This year continues to deliver on the romance, emotional commitment ceremonies and dramatic dinner parties, as E4 has confirmed launch week will consist of an episode a night Monday to Thursday.

Guiding the 18 brides and grooms through the most talked about social experiment is the trio of experts: Sexologist Alessandra Rampolla and relationship experts John Aiken and fellow MAFS UK expert, Mel Schilling. You need to enjoy all of Mel while you can, because the legendary expert has revealed this will be last MAFS Australia she will be doing.

And of course, there’s so much drama to look forward to. Including one scandal – no names so it’s not a spoiler – in which a bride has already broken up with her groom, and got back with her ex. Not just that though, they’re already engaged and expecting a baby together. Wild.

It wouldn’t be MAFS without new twists and turns in the experiment, and this year a new chapter coined “Revelations Week” has been introduced, and last series’ new addition “Final Test Week” will return with a powerful twist that will challenge and spark make-or-break decisions for the couples.

Roll on two weeks!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Um, an upcoming MAFS Australia bride is already back with her ex, engaged and pregnant?!

Oh no! MAFS expert Mel Schilling reveals she’s quit the show with heartbreaking statement

It’s official! ‘Second Marriage at First Sight’ is coming with UK and Australia cast members

Latest
Benny

Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

Kieran Galpin

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Ellissa Bain

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Claudia Cox

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says all apps should be AI as original co-founder predicts company’s ‘end’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been getting a lot of backlash

Here is every type of King’s housemate ranked from best to worse

Ananya Devgan

From wholesome to mildly infuriating, very King’s flat has at least one of each

David Harbour Lily Allen confirms boyfriend

A year after her messy divorce from David Harbour, Lily Allen confirms she has a new boyfriend

Suchismita Ghosh

They have a 12 year age gap

Woman who is ‘in love’ with robot boyfriend explains how their bizarre relationship works

Hebe Hancock

‘She can barely type because of what my words are doing to her’

‘Do you take requests?’: We asked Lancs students what they want to hear in The Sugarhouse

Emma Netscher

It is a Students’ Union nightclub after all….

Benny

Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

Kieran Galpin

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Ellissa Bain

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Claudia Cox

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says all apps should be AI as original co-founder predicts company’s ‘end’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been getting a lot of backlash

Here is every type of King’s housemate ranked from best to worse

Ananya Devgan

From wholesome to mildly infuriating, very King’s flat has at least one of each

David Harbour Lily Allen confirms boyfriend

A year after her messy divorce from David Harbour, Lily Allen confirms she has a new boyfriend

Suchismita Ghosh

They have a 12 year age gap

Woman who is ‘in love’ with robot boyfriend explains how their bizarre relationship works

Hebe Hancock

‘She can barely type because of what my words are doing to her’

‘Do you take requests?’: We asked Lancs students what they want to hear in The Sugarhouse

Emma Netscher

It is a Students’ Union nightclub after all….