This is when MAFS Australia 2026 starts airing in the UK, and it’s sooner than you think!

The countdown is officially on for MAFS Australia 2026, which is about to begin in Australia, but when exactly does it start airing in the UK? Here’s the date you need to put in your calendar.

So, the release date for season 13 has just been announced as Monday, 2nd February. Eeeek! However, it doesn’t start airing in the UK until a few weeks later.

The official 2026 start date hasn’t been announced just yet, but based on previous years, it will most likely launch on Monday, 23rd February. If not, it will definitely be Monday, 2nd March.

February is a really short month, so that means you’ve potentially got less than four weeks until it begins. Thank god, I was starting to get MAFS withdrawal symptoms.

Apparently, it’s going to be the most explosive series EVER. The Daily Mail has revealed producers were forced to introduce extreme rules, including weekly drug testing, strict curfews and zero-tolerance behaviour policies.

“This cast treats it like the Olympics of drama,” one production insider said. “If you thought last season was bad, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Apparently, cast members were walking out and disappearing, and there were so many off-camera incidents that producers were absolutely furious.

“This was not a smooth shoot,” another source revealed. “There were multiple moments where production genuinely didn’t know how things would land on screen because so much happened away from the dinner parties.”

“Secrets were flying around that could seriously damage reputations if they ever came out. That’s what has everyone so on edge.”

We don’t have long to wait for the drama either, because apparently, the chaos started happening right after the weddings.

“There were honeymoon blow-ups that viewers won’t fully see,” an insider added. “Some arguments were so intense, production had to pause filming and step in.” I’m so ready.

