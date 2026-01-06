MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

3 hours ago

Rebecca from MAFS UK has shared some personal details about her new footballer girlfriend, and honestly, it’s wholesome to see how open she’s being.

After going from asking for an “alpha male” at the altar to now dating a professional footballer, Rebecca’s post-show life has taken a turn no one really expected. She recently confirmed she’s in a relationship with Lily Woodham, who plays football for Liverpool FC and the Wales national team, and now she’s opened up about what first drew her in.

So, how did they meet?

Speaking to her followers on Instagram, Rebecca explained that she and Lily were introduced through mutual friends. However, there was a small twist.

Rebecca revealed she had actually seen Lily play football before they ever met properly. She said, “I actually saw Lily play a game of football but I never knew who she was. So I have actually seen her play football before I even knew she existed.”

She then added, “But yeah, we met through friends.”

What really attracted her to Lily?

Rebecca didn’t hold back when talking about what she likes most about her new girlfriend. When asked what initially caught her attention, she said, “Her energy, her confidence, her smile, her smell.”

Rebecca has also confirmed that this is her first-ever same-sex relationship, explaining that this new chapter has made her reflect on herself and what she wants from love.

Since hard-launching their relationship, Rebecca has been sharing plenty of loved-up moments with Lily on her Instagram, from cosy snaps at home to trips away together. It’s very easy to notice just how happy and relaxed she seems.

Meanwhile, Rebecca has also poked fun at her old “alpha male” comments from MAFS, joking about how much things can change. She even referred to Lily as her “5ft 4 alpha,” which pretty much sums up her new outlook.

While her ex-husband Bailey has admitted the news came as “a total shock,” Rebecca seems firmly focused on moving forward.

All in all, it looks like Rebecca has entered a phase of her life that feels honest, exciting, and very her.

