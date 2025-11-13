The Tab
MAFS UK Rebecca house before and after pictures

These before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK’s Rebecca put into her fancy home

I wouldn’t want to move either

Suchismita Ghosh

We got a peek into Rebecca’s fancy house during homestay week, but these before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK bride Rebecca put into it. And the difference is genuinely wild.

Bailey visited Rebecca’s house during homestay week, and we got the privilege of seeing her bougie mansion firsthand. But the house didn’t always look like this.

The before-and-after pictures highlight the massive work

Before and after picture of Rebecca’s home via Instagram

The before photos show discoloured carpets, dull walls, and old chandeliers. You’d be forgiven for thinking the place was stuck in the past. Fast forward to the after shots, and it’s a completely different vibe: Freshly painted walls, open floors (goodbye carpets), and every corner perfectly styled. It’s modern, airy, and clearly built to last, with design choices that feel both functional and luxurious.

Rebecca’s house isn’t just somewhere to live, it’s smartly laid out. She has a bedroom, a guest bedroom, a huge living room, a modern kitchen, a small bougie room for her dog, and a room dedicated to her business, which she runs successfully from home.

Before pic of Rebecca’s house via Instagram

Even her dog gets the full luxury treatment. “Her room is finally complete. I hope my little furry daughter loves it as much as I do,” Rebecca wrote on Instagram. I’m genuinely obsessed with how stylish and Instagram-ready the pup’s space is.

From her posts, it looks like she renovated the house in 2020. This explains why it feels so modern and new. With her busy career as an aesthetic nurse practitioner and business owner, maintaining the space is clearly well within her skill set.

And while I know she loves Bailey, honestly, I wouldn’t want to move either if this is what I built and what my home looked like.

selling the oc agents cast

A deep dive into which Selling The OC cast are legit qualified real estate agents

Claudia Cox

Some of their CVs must have been so empty

‘Women are afraid to meet as women’: An Interview with Maeve Halligan

Evie du Bois

Maeve Halligan, president of the Cambridge Society of Women, discusses with The Cambridge Tab the group’s mission, its controversies, and the fierce public debate surrounding it

Breaking News: Lancaster University strikes confirmed for 27th and 28th November

Erin Malik

The industrial action comes as part of the ‘action short of strike’ already taking place this month by members of the Lancaster UCU

MAFS UK Rebecca house before and after pictures

These before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK’s Rebecca put into her fancy home

Suchismita Ghosh

I wouldn’t want to move either

Caught napping! A horse took a snooze on the M4 today, so here are Cardiff’s top nap spots

Hawra Ghor

Because there’s nothing wrong with a cheeky bit of shuteye

MAFS UK hit with hundreds of official complaints, all about treatment of one particular groom

Hayley Soen

A record number of complaints were made about just one episode

Julia-Ruth

All of Julia-Ruth’s villainous MAFS moments make you truly appreciate how iconically evil she is

Kieran Galpin

Love a petty queen

Spotify two shuffle

We finally won! Spotify gives in and launches TWO options for shuffle, so here’s what’s different

Harrison Brocklehurst

People have complained about the algorithm shuffle for years, and now there’s a fix

MAFS UK 2025 cast edits cut

Every MAFS UK 2025 cast member who’s complained about the edit and revealed what really happened

Suchismita Ghosh

Steven had so much to spill

After that dramatic ending, here are the juicy details we know about Dispatch season two

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m actually so excited

