These before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK’s Rebecca put into her fancy home

We got a peek into Rebecca’s fancy house during homestay week, but these before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK bride Rebecca put into it. And the difference is genuinely wild.

Bailey visited Rebecca’s house during homestay week, and we got the privilege of seeing her bougie mansion firsthand. But the house didn’t always look like this.

The before-and-after pictures highlight the massive work

The before photos show discoloured carpets, dull walls, and old chandeliers. You’d be forgiven for thinking the place was stuck in the past. Fast forward to the after shots, and it’s a completely different vibe: Freshly painted walls, open floors (goodbye carpets), and every corner perfectly styled. It’s modern, airy, and clearly built to last, with design choices that feel both functional and luxurious.

Rebecca’s house isn’t just somewhere to live, it’s smartly laid out. She has a bedroom, a guest bedroom, a huge living room, a modern kitchen, a small bougie room for her dog, and a room dedicated to her business, which she runs successfully from home.

Even her dog gets the full luxury treatment. “Her room is finally complete. I hope my little furry daughter loves it as much as I do,” Rebecca wrote on Instagram. I’m genuinely obsessed with how stylish and Instagram-ready the pup’s space is.

From her posts, it looks like she renovated the house in 2020. This explains why it feels so modern and new. With her busy career as an aesthetic nurse practitioner and business owner, maintaining the space is clearly well within her skill set.

And while I know she loves Bailey, honestly, I wouldn’t want to move either if this is what I built and what my home looked like.

