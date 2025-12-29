The Tab

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

The whole thing was caught on video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

While live-streaming on Kick, Clavicular appeared to run over someone he accused of “harassing” him, and now he’s been banned from the platform and is moving to Twitch.

Clavicular, real name Braden Peters, is a controversial streamer who makes content about “lookmaxing”.  The 19-year-old went viral a few months ago for giving his girlfriend anti-fat injections during a livestream. After multiple of his streaming clips were shared on TikTok and X, he’s grown to have an audience of hundreds and thousands of followers.

His most recent controversy is definitely his biggest. While streaming in his car, Clavicular was approached by a person hitting his windshield and trying to get his attention for the stream.

“Start driving. Drive,” someone off camera said, as Clavicular and his friends watched the guy throw himself on the car.

Clavicular listened and started driving his Tesla cyber truck. The man who was on his car falls, and a loud bang is head as the cyber truck drives over something.

“I can’t believe you just ran him over, Clav,” a woman in the car said.

“Is he dead?” Clavicular asked the people in the car with him. “Hopefully.”

The incident has spread across the internet, and lots of people are really disturbed by the video and Clavicular’s apparent attitude to possibly seriously hurting someone.

“I have never heard of this Clavicular guy until now. What an incredible first impression of the guy,” said one reply.

But there’s also a lot of people defending him, and saying it was self defence. Clavicular himself doubled down on his decision, sharing an AI-generated picture of him running over the man who was on his car.

“Play stupid games, get stupid prizes,” the tweet said.

The streamer has now been banned from his main platform, Kick, and the link to his page now brings up an error message. Instead, he’s on Twitch as JustClavicular, and his latest stream has over 100k views.

The Tab has reached out to Clavicular for comment.

Featured image via X

