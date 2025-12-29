TikToker Ebo Noah builds 10 arks after ‘God told him’ the world is ending very soon

6 hours ago

A couple of months ago, Ebo Noah started telling people on TikTok that the world is ending on Christmas Day and the only safe place is on his ark. Here’s the whole insane saga, explained.

Ebo Noah claims he saw a ‘vision’ from God of a world-ending flood

In November, Ghanaian TikToker and “seer” Ebo Noah started posting videos claiming he saw a vision of the world ending through a giant flood. Just like Noah in the Bible, he announced his plan to build an ark to save those who wanted to survive the massive flood. Before this video, he posted normal Christian content and the occasional comedy skit. After his vision went viral, Ebo Noah’s TikTok account grew to over one million followers.

Ebo Noah then started using his TikTok to appeal for donations from his supporters, so he could build the arks for those who wanted to join him. It’s not clear exactly how much he got from his followers, but he raised enough to successfully fund multiple arks. The arks are all in Ghana, but Ebo Noah made a video clarifying it’s open for anyone to join.

Videos showed loads of people heading to the ark leading up to ‘judgment day’

As the videos started getting more viral, Ebo Noah grew an actual following who believed the world was going to end on 25th December. TikToks show hundreds of people heading towards the ark on Christmas Eve – not just people from the area, but people all across West Africa.

Ebo Noah never announced how much space would be available on the arks, and even shared videos of animals he planned to be on the ark as well. His vision wasn’t clear on how long they’d have to stay on the ark either.

Then when the judgement day came and went, Ebo Noah had an explanation

On the 25th, with the weather looking clear and sunny in Ghana, Ebo Noah made a video on a new vision he had which explained why the flood hadn’t come yet.

“Through my prayers I have gotten another vision. When you look at the number of people coming all over the country and all over the world into the ark, the expansion of the ark couldn’t contain them. So I shared my vision with some great men of God who also prayed with me,” Ebo Noah has said.

“God has given us some time to build some more arks in addition to the 10 that will contain all of us.”

So, it looks like the whole messy saga is over for now, but Ebo Noah still says the flood will be coming – just not yet. Better get saving for flights to Ghana!

