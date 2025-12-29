The Tab
Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

Hayley Soen | News

An influencer posted about her grief from losing a child, just days before her second child tragically passed away. Melissa Mae Carlton lost her daughter Abigail in 2024, and on Christmas Day, her younger daughter Molly sadly also passed away, just 20 months later.

Molly unexpectedly passed away on Christmas Day after being rushed to hospital in the early hours, and the influencer announced the devastating news on Instagram.

She explained: “On Christmas morning, our sweet Molly girl, and her big sister Abi were reunited. This is the only thing giving me even a small sense of comfort. Molly missed her sister so deeply. She would often ask me, ‘Mummy, when is Jesus coming back so Abi can come down?’

“We are devastated. In disbelief. Confused and in shock. We are exhausted and shaken after a day filled with trauma and heartbreak. I feel numb. I cannot yet accept that this is real. I am not ready for this pain.”

In a later update, she said: “The doctors believe Molly had a genetic heart condition and suspect this may have been the case with Abi as well. I’m sharing this because I believe it could be critical information for families who have experienced SUDC (sudden unexpected death in children). This understanding came because Molly was able to be monitored in the hospital, which we were not able to do with Abi.

“I’ve never felt satisfied with the answers we were given for her. [With] this type of condition, we’ve been told that even a minor illness could potentially trigger a sudden cardiac event.”

Most Read

Prosthetics in film

Prosthetic? Never heard of her: 11 actors who bared the real thing, and looked good doing it

Bray bern

‘Do we look alike?’: This dad is doing OnlyFans with his 18-year-old son, and the content is WILD

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

Just days before this, Melissa had spoken about her grief from losing Abigail last year. Abigail was nine when she passed away. In a post about what she and her family did in November, Melissa said: “I’m in hard and confusing place in my grief. I’m happy, but also very sad. I heard someone say as grievers, we don’t get much. We get a funeral… and then life moves on the same as normal. But when we loose someone, we are constantly loosing them in many different ways, and we ‘bury’ them over and over again.

“Some days I don’t want to wake up in this body and feel this pain again.I am very blessed with much in this life. I believe we truly have a taste of Heaven here on earth with friends & family. But it just isn’t fully complete until were them all.” Some of the photos Melissa shared included the family celebrating Molly’s birthday.

She also previously posted about what Christmas was going to be like without Abigail. “One thing child loss has taught me is that I’m done wanting my house to feel like a show home,” Melissa wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on December 11th.

“I want it cosy. Lived in. With clear evidence that children live here. I regret ever having two Christmas trees. One for us and one for the kids. From now on, the tree is the kids’ tree. All of their ornaments. Everything they’ve made for it.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Influencers News US Viral
Hayley Soen | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton’s daughter suddenly dies just months after losing other child

Tylor

Tragic (but hopeful) updates on Tylor Chase, the former actor now hospitalised after homelessness

lydia millen tiktok

‘Poshfluencer’ Lydia Millen is under fire again, but this time it’s from other influencers

Latest
The Housemaid hotel scene director

Director reveals what he yelled at actors after filming the X-rated scenes in The Housemaid

Suchismita Ghosh

‘The two actors were just so comfortable with it’

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG

The Housemaid hotel scene director

Director reveals what he yelled at actors after filming the X-rated scenes in The Housemaid

Suchismita Ghosh

‘The two actors were just so comfortable with it’

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG