Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

An influencer posted about her grief from losing a child, just days before her second child tragically passed away. Melissa Mae Carlton lost her daughter Abigail in 2024, and on Christmas Day, her younger daughter Molly sadly also passed away, just 20 months later.

Molly unexpectedly passed away on Christmas Day after being rushed to hospital in the early hours, and the influencer announced the devastating news on Instagram.

She explained: “On Christmas morning, our sweet Molly girl, and her big sister Abi were reunited. This is the only thing giving me even a small sense of comfort. Molly missed her sister so deeply. She would often ask me, ‘Mummy, when is Jesus coming back so Abi can come down?’

“We are devastated. In disbelief. Confused and in shock. We are exhausted and shaken after a day filled with trauma and heartbreak. I feel numb. I cannot yet accept that this is real. I am not ready for this pain.”

In a later update, she said: “The doctors believe Molly had a genetic heart condition and suspect this may have been the case with Abi as well. I’m sharing this because I believe it could be critical information for families who have experienced SUDC (sudden unexpected death in children). This understanding came because Molly was able to be monitored in the hospital, which we were not able to do with Abi.

“I’ve never felt satisfied with the answers we were given for her. [With] this type of condition, we’ve been told that even a minor illness could potentially trigger a sudden cardiac event.”

Just days before this, Melissa had spoken about her grief from losing Abigail last year. Abigail was nine when she passed away. In a post about what she and her family did in November, Melissa said: “I’m in hard and confusing place in my grief. I’m happy, but also very sad. I heard someone say as grievers, we don’t get much. We get a funeral… and then life moves on the same as normal. But when we loose someone, we are constantly loosing them in many different ways, and we ‘bury’ them over and over again.

“Some days I don’t want to wake up in this body and feel this pain again.I am very blessed with much in this life. I believe we truly have a taste of Heaven here on earth with friends & family. But it just isn’t fully complete until were them all.” Some of the photos Melissa shared included the family celebrating Molly’s birthday.

She also previously posted about what Christmas was going to be like without Abigail. “One thing child loss has taught me is that I’m done wanting my house to feel like a show home,” Melissa wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on December 11th.

“I want it cosy. Lived in. With clear evidence that children live here. I regret ever having two Christmas trees. One for us and one for the kids. From now on, the tree is the kids’ tree. All of their ornaments. Everything they’ve made for it.”

