‘Poshfluencer’ Lydia Millen is under fire again, but this time it’s from other influencers

A number of creators claim Lydia randomly blocked them, including Olivia Attwood

Esther Knowles | Entertainment

It’s no secret that British lifestyle influencer, Lydia Millen, targets a posh audience. The 37-year-old has grown a successful brand capitalising on a curated countryside chic aesthetic and posting photos from her enviable Cotswolds mansion. But this month, some people were left confused after a number of influencers called her out online. 

According to a group of social media stars, Lydia started blocking other TikTok creators from viewing her page. As speculation grew, some users claimed the decision was made to curate a platform which was more in line with the kind of rich energy she wanted associated with her brand. Ouch.

Lydia has been candid about her rise into the public eye, where she began by vlogging blogging her charity shop finds before becoming a full blown influencer in 2016.

Multiple influencers claim Lydia blocked them on TikTok

@lileviex

pov lydia millen has blocked you on tiktok x #fyp #blocked #storytime

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Some creators were confused as to why they were blocked, seemingly having nothing to do with Lydia or her brand. Most claimed they’d never had a conversation with her. 

Budget-friendly influencer Lileviex was the first to notice. In a video posted online, she told her followers: “Lydia Millen has blocked me on TikTok, and it makes me wonder what the final straw was before she did it”.  

Lileviex, whose real name is Lilly Whitfield, claimed: “I’ve never followed her in my life or liked or commented on any videos. I searched her name up and it said ‘user not found’”.

JetSetGypsea, another influencer who specialises in promoting affordable products, also questioned Lydia’s motivations, writing: “Oh my god, you will not believe this in one million years but girl same, also had absolutely no communication with her, never commented on anything, never really even watched a video.

“I don’t follow her, I have never commented on her posts, I’ve never really watched her videos, and I’m thinking maybe she has just taken her page down – because why on earth would she have blocked both of us?”

The backlash, explained

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lydia (@lydia)


Despite the initial confusion, some TikTok users were quick to speculate that the blocking was not random, with one commenting they believe she blocks people who differ to her “‘rich wife’ mentality”. 

Another user joked her page is “starting to feel like a members’ club”. 

Even Olivia Attwood got involved, commenting “Same” with a laughing emoji under JetSetGypsea’s video revealing she had been blocked by Lydia. 

Other users defended Lydia and explained her decision to block people may be due to multiple reasons. One wrote “To be fair. I just block people I find annoying on my fyp”, whilst another commented: “I block a tonne of people. Its nothing personal, just if your vids keep coming up and I’m not interested etc. It may be something as simple as that?”

Another responded to JetSeaGypsea’s post calling out Lydia, arguing: “That’s a bit harsh. I block people for their comments or I don’t want to see their content, it’s probably not that deep!”.

One person said on Lilly’s video: “Yh but your annoying so she prob just didn’t want to see you on her fyp.”

Lydia responded to a comment, where she explained everything

Instead of denying the accusations, Lydia actually stepped forward to defend her actions.

She clapped back at one user, saying: “I curate my feed unapologetically [and] I’m fascinated by how many people don’t, and just continue to consume content they clearly don’t like.”

Many users agreed with Lydia, supporting the idea that she should be able to protect her peace.

Featured image via Instagram @lydia 

'There's a shark in the water!': Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here's how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy's son King Combs to 'relax' in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here's Stranger Things viewers' most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I'm learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they're unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I'm not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded 'bizarre' as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

'It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right'

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum's OnlyFans content, but this 'messy' scene was too 'disgusting' to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They're dropping singles left, right and centre

