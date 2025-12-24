A deep dive into Shaun Weiss’ addiction battle as Mighty Ducks star offers Tylor Chase help

8 hours ago

This week, The Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss offered to help former child star Tylor Chase, who is currently homeless and battling bipolar disorder and an addiction to drugs.

Following viral videos that showed Tylor living on the streets in Riverside, California, Shaun posted a video on Instagram detailing how he planned to help.

“I reached out to some friends of mine,” he told his followers. “We have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment.”

The bed option was under two conditions: First that they were actually able to find Tylor, and second, that he actually wanted help.

“All we need to do now is find him. I’m not in Los Angeles, or I’d go look for him myself. If you can get a face-to-face with him, please DM me. Let’s try and get him some help in time for the holiday,” he added.

Shaun’s compassion for Tylor’s situation was genuine, especially since he experienced homelessness himself when he was battling a drug addiction.

Like Tylor Chase, Shaun Weiss has a complicated history with drugs

Back in 2017, 25 years after finding fame in The Mighty Ducks, Shaun Weiss was arrested for theft. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, but only served 12 due to overcrowding. Five days after he was released, Shaun was arrested again. This time, he was found to have methamphetamine on him and sentenced to 90 days behind bars.

18 months ago, the internet was making fun of the mugshot of Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss. Last week, Shaun graduated drug court & has 18 months clean & sober. The problem is, you won’t see this shared as many times as his downfall. We need to see more celebrations like this.… pic.twitter.com/xh77cGzI45 — Stefan Moore ★ (@2StefanMoore) September 7, 2023

A year later, in 2018, Shaun was arrested again for public intoxication. No charges were filed, and he went to a rehab unit, but that wasn’t Shaun’s final brush with the law. That came in 2020, when, under the influence of methamphetamine, Shaun broke into someone’s garage in Marysville, California.

After that final arrest, Shaun Weiss seemingly changed his life for the better and ditched the drugs. He’s nearly six years sober.

“When I look back on it, my issues really sunk in when all of that stuff went away. I never really got into drugs or anything while I was working. It was when I stopped working, and I basically walked away from things thinking that I could just, you know, roll back in whenever,” he said on the Pod Meets World podcast earlier this year.

Congrats to Shaun Weiss on over 5 years sober! pic.twitter.com/5Rt6C62vOL — Palm Beach Recovery Center (@PBRecovery) April 6, 2025

“When the life of being in movies and television, when that disappeared, I think boredom really became something that was very hard for me to deal with. It definitely created a an enormous void that I had difficulty filling. So, it definitely affected me and definitely was a big deal, but maybe not in like the traditional way that people might assume”

Most recently, Shaun welcomed his first child into the world with his girlfriend, which could be a sign of hope for people like Tylor Chase.

