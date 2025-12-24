The Tab
Shaun Weiss

A deep dive into Shaun Weiss’ addiction battle as Mighty Ducks star offers Tylor Chase help

He was arrested four times

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

This week, The Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss offered to help former child star Tylor Chase, who is currently homeless and battling bipolar disorder and an addiction to drugs.

Following viral videos that showed Tylor living on the streets in Riverside, California, Shaun posted a video on Instagram detailing how he planned to help.

“I reached out to some friends of mine,” he told his followers. “We have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment.”

The bed option was under two conditions: First that they were actually able to find Tylor, and second, that he actually wanted help.

“All we need to do now is find him. I’m not in Los Angeles, or I’d go look for him myself. If you can get a face-to-face with him, please DM me. Let’s try and get him some help in time for the holiday,” he added.

Shaun’s compassion for Tylor’s situation was genuine, especially since he experienced homelessness himself when he was battling a drug addiction.

Like Tylor Chase, Shaun Weiss has a complicated history with drugs

Back in 2017, 25 years after finding fame in The Mighty Ducks, Shaun Weiss was arrested for theft. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, but only served 12 due to overcrowding. Five days after he was released, Shaun was arrested again. This time, he was found to have methamphetamine on him and sentenced to 90 days behind bars.

A year later, in 2018, Shaun was arrested again for public intoxication. No charges were filed, and he went to a rehab unit, but that wasn’t Shaun’s final brush with the law. That came in 2020, when, under the influence of methamphetamine, Shaun broke into someone’s garage in Marysville, California.

After that final arrest, Shaun Weiss seemingly changed his life for the better and ditched the drugs. He’s nearly six years sober.

“When I look back on it, my issues really sunk in when all of that stuff went away. I never really got into drugs or anything while I was working. It was when I stopped working, and I basically walked away from things thinking that I could just, you know, roll back in whenever,” he said on the Pod Meets World podcast earlier this year.

“When the life of being in movies and television, when that disappeared, I think boredom really became something that was very hard for me to deal with. It definitely created a an enormous void that I had difficulty filling. So, it definitely affected me and definitely was a big deal, but maybe not in like the traditional way that people might assume”

Most recently, Shaun welcomed his first child into the world with his girlfriend, which could be a sign of hope for people like Tylor Chase.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Oroville Public Safety Department/Shaun Weiss

More on: Celebrity Film Tylor Chase US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Tylor Chase’s shocking number of criminal cases revealed, after homeless actor goes viral

Tylor Chase

All the heartbreaking videos of Tylor Chase, and the tragic updates on the actor’s homelessness

‘Giving money isn’t a solution’: Tylor Chase’s co-star speaks out after viral homeless videos

Latest

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre