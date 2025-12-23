The Tab

‘Giving money isn’t a solution’: Tylor Chase’s co-star speaks out after viral homeless videos

‘It is heartbreaking to see him this way’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Devon Werkheiser, who starred in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide with Tylor Chase, has reacted to his former co-star’s homelessness amidst viral videos circling the internet.

Back in September, Tylor unwittingly went viral when videos of him began to circulate online. He was seemingly homeless after battles with bipolar disorder and addiction issues, and very quickly, a GoFundMe was created to get him back on his feet. While his mum subsequently requested that the GoFundMe be taken down, citing that he needed medical attention and not financing, the general concern surrounding Tylor has continued.

Just this week, even more videos of Tylor Chase went viral, and now his former co-star, Devon Werkheiser, has commented.

@copemzz

Everyone 🙏🏾 for Tyler Chase god is on your side bro 🙏🏾 nickelodeon celebrity star #fypシ゚viral #tylerchase #nickelodeon #disneychannel

♬ original sound – Copemz

Devon Werkheiser hasn’t spoken to Tylor Chase since the show wrapped

Running for three seasons between 2004 and 2007, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide starred Tylor Chase as Martin Qwerly and Devon Werkheiser as Ned Bigby. Speaking to TMZ, Devon admitted that he hasn’t spoken to Tylor since the show wrapped almost 20 years ago.

Nickelodeon

Credit: Nickelodeon

“Tylor was a sensitive, sweet, and kind kid. It is heartbreaking to see him this way,” he said. “I haven’t seen Tylor in almost 20 years since the show ended. Anyone who has dealt with severe addiction and deep mental health issues knows it’s an unbelievably challenging situation if they don’t want help.”

Much like Tylor’s mother, who said that giving her son money would only exacerbate the problem, Devon argued that Tylor’s recovery is about more than finances.

Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Credit: Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

He explained: “It’s an everyday uphill battle to course correct. It requires a ton of support and patience and time. My only hope is that from this exposure, someone with real understanding and resources can step in, get Tylor into treatment, and help him get back on track. We all want a happy ending.”

This is not the first time a cast member from Declassified School Survival Guide has spoken out about the Tylor Chase situation, with Daniel Lee earlier meeting up with his former friend.

“He was in and out of coherence, he kept dazing in and out,” he said.

Featured image credit: TikTok/Nickelodeon

