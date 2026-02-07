How to feel like the main character as a Manchester student

3 hours ago

Manchester is full of students all wearing the same black North Face puffer coat, Adidas Sambas and baggy Urban Outfitters jeans. If you’re tired of blending in, it’s time to enter your main character era.

The TikTok trend first blew up in 2020 when we were cooped up in our rooms, watching other people’s lives look suspiciously more fun than ours.

So, what better way to become the main character in your own life than to romanticise your time at uni?

Sort your socials out

Start with the classic and post a carefully curated but effortlessly looking Instagram dump of pictures from cafe’s you’ve been to in Didsbury and Withington. Ah, the illusion of Instagram. Nothing screams main character like candid pictures.

Make a reading list

If you want to be a mysterious whimsical main character then take yourself to Haus or maybe adventure into Withington and read some feminist literature whilst sipping a performative matcha latte. Bonus points if you listen to some Fiona Apple whilst reading.

Upgrade your look

To look the part, go to Afflecks and get a spontaneous new piercing. Walk out feeling like you’ve just unlocked your edgy era.

Head away from the cityscape

When you need some fresh air, go to Manchester’s own Kew Gardens and wander through Fletcher Moss! It’s a beautiful spot of nature in the middle of Manchester’s bustling city. Or, reenact your Wuthering Heights dream and go for a solo hike in the Peak District. You can romanticise the train journey there too by rethinking your whole life – good thing you’re a thought daughter and have never forgotten anything ever.

Take one more step towards that first

When you want to enter your academic era as a main character, study in the John Rylans Library. It’s got that Hogwarts-vibe but has you feeling like Rory Gilmore.

Want to take a step further? There’s no better way to feel like a main character than to join a student publication. Instead of reading about other peoples lives, you can be the one narrating it.