The Tab

How to feel like the main character as a Manchester student

Be the next Manchester It Girl

Rebecca Pattni | Guides

Manchester is full of students all wearing the same black North Face puffer coat, Adidas Sambas and baggy Urban Outfitters jeans. If you’re tired of blending in, it’s time to enter your main character era.

The TikTok trend first blew up in 2020 when we were cooped up in our rooms, watching other people’s lives look suspiciously more fun than ours.

So, what better way to become the main character in your own life than to romanticise your time at uni?

Sort your socials out

Start with the classic and post a carefully curated but effortlessly looking Instagram dump of pictures from cafe’s you’ve been to in Didsbury and Withington. Ah, the illusion of Instagram. Nothing screams main character like candid pictures.

Make a reading list

If you want to be a mysterious whimsical main character then take yourself to Haus or maybe adventure into Withington and read some feminist literature whilst sipping a performative matcha latte. Bonus points if you listen to some Fiona Apple whilst reading.

Upgrade your look

To look the part, go to Afflecks and get a spontaneous new piercing. Walk out feeling like you’ve just unlocked your edgy era.

Head away from the cityscape

When you need some fresh air, go to Manchester’s own Kew Gardens and wander through Fletcher Moss! It’s a beautiful spot of nature in the middle of Manchester’s bustling city. Or, reenact your Wuthering Heights dream and go for a solo hike in the Peak District. You can romanticise the train journey there too by rethinking your whole life – good thing you’re a thought daughter and have never forgotten anything ever.

Take one more step towards that first

Most Read

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

Brooklyn

Ouch, Brooklyn Beckham has covered his tattoo tribute to his dad with an odd replacement

Dog the bounty hunter's stepson arrested

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson arrested after killing his own 13-year-old son in ‘tragedy’

When you want to enter your academic era as a main character, study in the John Rylans Library. It’s got that Hogwarts-vibe but has you feeling like Rory Gilmore.

Want to take a step further? There’s no better way to feel like a main character than to join a student publication. Instead of reading about other peoples lives, you can be the one narrating it.

Rebecca Pattni | Guides

Read Next

Season of love? Here’s our guide to maintaining a long distance relationship in Manchester

Galentine’s galore: How to spend this Valentine’s with your besties

Valentines Day is approaching fast! Here are Manchester’s best dates on a budget

Latest

Sorry, but if you do any of these things you’re a lazy Manchester student

Rebecca Pattni

Can’t fight the truth

From the 143 to 256: Nine experiences you’re bound to have if you go to uni in Manchester

Rebecca Pattni

Treat this as your unofficial bucket list

How to feel like the main character as a Manchester student

Rebecca Pattni

Be the next Manchester It Girl

Season of love? Here’s our guide to maintaining a long distance relationship in Manchester

Rebecca Pattni

They do say that absence makes the heart grow fonder

Here’s which Grammy award winner should you listen to based on your first year Exeter accommodation

Coralie Smith

Your accommodation says more about your music taste than Spotify wrapped ever could

OnlyFans twins videos ranked view

The OnlyFans twins’ most viral videos of all time, ranked by their massive view counts

Suchismita Ghosh

I feel unwell

Employee sues Uni of Manchester for discrimination after not receiving ‘vegan’ pension

Jessica Owen

The claimant stated that the USS makes investment decisions that do not align with ‘ethical veganism’

francesca in bridgerton season four

Will Bridgerton season five be about Francesca? All the evidence, extensively examined

Claudia Cox

The new trailer has some pretty big clues

So, did she do it? Seven controversial points from the Lucy Letby documentary explained

Hebe Hancock

Netflix have revisited the evidence

Attention fourth floor warriors: This is what your Edinburgh University study spot says about you

Phoebe Davies

Take what you will from this, but your study space knows you better than you think…

Sorry, but if you do any of these things you’re a lazy Manchester student

Rebecca Pattni

Can’t fight the truth

From the 143 to 256: Nine experiences you’re bound to have if you go to uni in Manchester

Rebecca Pattni

Treat this as your unofficial bucket list

How to feel like the main character as a Manchester student

Rebecca Pattni

Be the next Manchester It Girl

Season of love? Here’s our guide to maintaining a long distance relationship in Manchester

Rebecca Pattni

They do say that absence makes the heart grow fonder

Here’s which Grammy award winner should you listen to based on your first year Exeter accommodation

Coralie Smith

Your accommodation says more about your music taste than Spotify wrapped ever could

OnlyFans twins videos ranked view

The OnlyFans twins’ most viral videos of all time, ranked by their massive view counts

Suchismita Ghosh

I feel unwell

Employee sues Uni of Manchester for discrimination after not receiving ‘vegan’ pension

Jessica Owen

The claimant stated that the USS makes investment decisions that do not align with ‘ethical veganism’

francesca in bridgerton season four

Will Bridgerton season five be about Francesca? All the evidence, extensively examined

Claudia Cox

The new trailer has some pretty big clues

So, did she do it? Seven controversial points from the Lucy Letby documentary explained

Hebe Hancock

Netflix have revisited the evidence

Attention fourth floor warriors: This is what your Edinburgh University study spot says about you

Phoebe Davies

Take what you will from this, but your study space knows you better than you think…