Sorry, but if you do any of these things you’re a lazy Manchester student

3 hours ago

Yes, winter is a time for hot chocolate, blankets and cozy nights but that also, unfortunately means laziness, skipping lectures and joggers galore.

If you do any of these 10 things, you’re most definitely what we would consider a lazy Manchester student.

It’s not too late to turn it around!

1.Taking the lift up one floor of the Ali G

If you are able to walk up two flights of stairs and opt for taking the lift up, then you’re either too tired from leg day at the gym or being a little lazy. It’s already got sofas, you can rest when you get there.

2. Becoming a New Zealand Wines regular

We all love a sweet treat run to New Zealand Wines but if you start doing your weekly shop there because Sainsbury’s closed, then you’re what we’d call a lazy student.

3. Skipping lectures because you can just rewatch them online

This one is a very dangerous game to play.

You’re paying that nine grand for something, so don’t fall into the convenient trap of snoozing your alarm, waking up when it’s dark, saying you’ll watch the lecture later and then going out and repeating the cycle all over again. You never did catch up on that lecture, did you?

4. Going to 256 just because it’s convenient

256 warriors are to be feared. How they queue up for hours in winter with no coat will forever baffle us. We are in awe of their ability to dance to the same playlist up to three times a week in the packed, pushy sweat box that is 256. Some may say it’s a Fallowfield treasure but we’ll leave that up to you to decide.

5. Getting the bus between your uni buildings

Oxford road is big, but not that big. Getting the bus from outside the SU to the tin can may be a little bit of a stretch. Besides, who wants to spend more time on the busy bee busses than they have to?

6. Going to the library but ending up on UoMfess because of how loudly you’re talking

Let’s be honest, you didn’t go to the Ali G to study, you came with your mates for a yap-fest. Do you probably have a 2000 word essay due tomorrow? Yeah. Are you going to choose making TikToks and yapping over studying? Most definitely.

It’s bad if you were so loud you ended up on UoMfess’ instagram. Yikes – that’s a low moment.

7.Getting a gym membership and never going

During freshers, we all said that we would go to the gym every week but let’s be real – that did not last long. Kudos to those of you out there who are committed to the gym grind, but for most of us it’s safe to say that this was short lived.

8.Skipping your lecture because it’s raining

Living in Manchester means that it’s bound to rain. That means getting used to wet hair, soggy jeans and investing in an umbrella. If you choose to stay in bed instead of braving the rain, you’re probably a little lazy but we won’t judge you on that one.

9. Getting Ubers everywhere because you can’t be bothered to wait for the bus

Yes, Ubers are practical, fast and easy, but they come with their own challenges. Like – who’s paying? And how are you going to split the cost? Opt for the Bee Bus Pass and save money

while only waiting an extra five minutes for the bus.

10. Scrambling for last minute club tickets

You might be a little lazy if you leave buying club tickets until the last minute. Yes – they’re cheaper but are they really worth the stress?