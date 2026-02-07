Here’s which Grammy award winner should you listen to based on your first year Exeter accommodation

8 hours ago

Whether you’re a victim of Cardiac Hill, pretending to “enjoy the walk,” or lucky enough to roll out of bed five minutes before lectures, your Exeter accommodation has already picked a Grammy-winning artist you should be adding to your playlist. After all, what’s more character-building than the joys of being a fresh-faced first-year in your halls?

In those guilty moments of mindless scrolling during lectures, our feeds have been packed with gossip from this year’s Grammy Awards in LA. But here’s who you should actually be listening to, based on where you’re living in first year.

Lafrowda: Bad Bunny

Lafrowda is known for its vibrant reputation for being one of the most lively accommodations with the best flat parties. If you live in this accom, you’re going to need some hype party music to get those pres going and do Lafrowda’s popular reputation justice. Just don’t be surprised when campus security come knocking down your door!

You need some bangers to belt that are going to be crowd pleasers and Bad Bunny offers the ultimate party hits with something for everyone – his diverse and danceable music spans styles from Latin pop to house for those Dirty Beat lovers. The DJ (or the flatmate with the best speaker) can mix up the mood throughout the night without losing energy. With Bad Bunny, it’s a safe bet that you’ve got the perfect music to accompany beer pong, card games or dancing on the tables.

Birks: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Sorry for contributing to the classic Cardiac Hill joke, but Birks, you really could benefit from defying gravity – hopping on a broom stick and flying up those endless steps. Pop the Wicked soundtrack into your playlist and let the beautiful harmonies of Ariana and Cynthia transport you to Oz whilst you tackle the trek, one step at a time.

East Park: Huntr /x

East Park is located a five minute walk from the Lemongrove where Bodysoc Zumba is packed full of East Parker’s and the fun filled playlist which inspires students to bust a move in between classes. The playlist features the surprisingly catchy “Golden” from the Netflix movie everyone is talking about. East Park students should spice up their Spotify playlist with some Huntr/x hits and show off when they can mysteriously dance in rhythm with the music at the next Zumba session.

Duryard : Doechii

Everyone knows poor Duryard as the accommodation which might as well be in Cornwall for how far it is from the central campus. So those troopers tackling Cardiac Hill daily might just relate to Doechii’s song “Anxiety” whilst they pace up the hill watching in alarm as their lecture looms closer, arriving five minutes late, drenched in sweat at the same time their Lafrowda buddies roll out of bed and arrive with campus on their doorstep.

Holland Hall: Olivia Dean

We all know about Holland Hall’s notorious reputation of being the epitome of the “Exetah” stereotype and if your living there, you might as well listen to some sophisticated music to accompany the red wine and caviar at pres. Ditch the rock and metal because Holland Hall is basically Olivia Dean in accommodation form – expensive sounding, eloquent and effortlessly posh.

