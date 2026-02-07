The Tab

Here’s which Grammy award winner should you listen to based on your first year Exeter accommodation

Your accommodation says more about your music taste than Spotify wrapped ever could

Coralie Smith | Guides

Whether you’re a victim of Cardiac Hill, pretending to “enjoy the walk,” or lucky enough to roll out of bed five minutes before lectures, your Exeter accommodation has already picked a Grammy-winning artist you should be adding to your playlist. After all, what’s more character-building than the joys of being a fresh-faced first-year in your halls?

In those guilty moments of mindless scrolling during lectures, our feeds have been packed with gossip from this year’s Grammy Awards in LA. But here’s who you should actually be listening to, based on where you’re living in first year.

Lafrowda: Bad Bunny

via Youtube

Lafrowda is known for its vibrant reputation for being one of the most lively accommodations with the best flat parties. If you live in this accom, you’re going to need some hype party music to get those pres going and do Lafrowda’s popular reputation justice. Just don’t be surprised when campus security come knocking down your door!

You need some bangers to belt that are going to be crowd pleasers and Bad Bunny offers the ultimate party hits with something for everyone – his diverse and danceable music spans styles from Latin pop to house for those Dirty Beat lovers. The DJ (or the flatmate with the best speaker) can mix up the mood throughout the night without losing energy. With Bad Bunny, it’s a safe bet that you’ve got the perfect music to accompany beer pong, card games or dancing on the tables.

Birks: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

via Youtube

Most Read

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

Brooklyn

Ouch, Brooklyn Beckham has covered his tattoo tribute to his dad with an odd replacement

Dog the bounty hunter's stepson arrested

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson arrested after killing his own 13-year-old son in ‘tragedy’

Sorry for contributing to the classic Cardiac Hill joke, but Birks, you really could benefit from defying gravity – hopping on a broom stick and flying up those endless steps. Pop the Wicked soundtrack into your playlist and let the beautiful harmonies of Ariana and Cynthia transport you to Oz whilst you tackle the trek, one step at a time.

East Park: Huntr/x

via Youtube

East Park is located a five minute walk from the Lemongrove where Bodysoc Zumba is packed full of East Parker’s and the fun filled playlist which inspires students to bust a move in between classes. The playlist features the surprisingly catchy “Golden” from the Netflix movie everyone is talking about. East Park students should spice up their Spotify playlist with some Huntr/x hits and show off when they can mysteriously dance in rhythm with the music at the next Zumba session.

Duryard: Doechii

via Youtube

Everyone knows poor Duryard as the accommodation which might as well be in Cornwall for how far it is from the central campus. So those troopers tackling Cardiac Hill daily might just relate to Doechii’s song “Anxiety” whilst they pace up the hill watching in alarm as their lecture looms closer, arriving five minutes late, drenched in sweat at the same time their Lafrowda buddies roll out of bed and arrive with campus on their doorstep.

Holland Hall: Olivia Dean

via Youtube

We all know about Holland Hall’s notorious reputation of being the epitome of the “Exetah” stereotype and if your living there, you might as well listen to some sophisticated music to accompany the red wine and caviar at pres. Ditch the rock and metal because Holland Hall is basically Olivia Dean in accommodation form – expensive sounding, eloquent and effortlessly posh.

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Youtube

Coralie Smith | Guides

Read Next

‘Fever is better than TP’: We asked Exeter University students for their unpopular opinions

Calling all couples! Here are the best ways to spend this Valentine’s Day in Exeter

Here’s how to romanticise your life as an Exeter student during the rainy season

Latest

Sorry, but if you do any of these things you’re a lazy Manchester student

Rebecca Pattni

Can’t fight the truth

From the 143 to 256: Nine experiences you’re bound to have if you go to uni in Manchester

Rebecca Pattni

Treat this as your unofficial bucket list

How to feel like the main character as a Manchester student

Rebecca Pattni

Be the next Manchester It Girl

Season of love? Here’s our guide to maintaining a long distance relationship in Manchester

Rebecca Pattni

They do say that absence makes the heart grow fonder

Here’s which Grammy award winner should you listen to based on your first year Exeter accommodation

Coralie Smith

Your accommodation says more about your music taste than Spotify wrapped ever could

OnlyFans twins videos ranked view

The OnlyFans twins’ most viral videos of all time, ranked by their massive view counts

Suchismita Ghosh

I feel unwell

Employee sues Uni of Manchester for discrimination after not receiving ‘vegan’ pension

Jessica Owen

The claimant stated that the USS makes investment decisions that do not align with ‘ethical veganism’

francesca in bridgerton season four

Will Bridgerton season five be about Francesca? All the evidence, extensively examined

Claudia Cox

The new trailer has some pretty big clues

So, did she do it? Seven controversial points from the Lucy Letby documentary explained

Hebe Hancock

Netflix have revisited the evidence

Attention fourth floor warriors: This is what your Edinburgh University study spot says about you

Phoebe Davies

Take what you will from this, but your study space knows you better than you think…

Sorry, but if you do any of these things you’re a lazy Manchester student

Rebecca Pattni

Can’t fight the truth

From the 143 to 256: Nine experiences you’re bound to have if you go to uni in Manchester

Rebecca Pattni

Treat this as your unofficial bucket list

How to feel like the main character as a Manchester student

Rebecca Pattni

Be the next Manchester It Girl

Season of love? Here’s our guide to maintaining a long distance relationship in Manchester

Rebecca Pattni

They do say that absence makes the heart grow fonder

Here’s which Grammy award winner should you listen to based on your first year Exeter accommodation

Coralie Smith

Your accommodation says more about your music taste than Spotify wrapped ever could

OnlyFans twins videos ranked view

The OnlyFans twins’ most viral videos of all time, ranked by their massive view counts

Suchismita Ghosh

I feel unwell

Employee sues Uni of Manchester for discrimination after not receiving ‘vegan’ pension

Jessica Owen

The claimant stated that the USS makes investment decisions that do not align with ‘ethical veganism’

francesca in bridgerton season four

Will Bridgerton season five be about Francesca? All the evidence, extensively examined

Claudia Cox

The new trailer has some pretty big clues

So, did she do it? Seven controversial points from the Lucy Letby documentary explained

Hebe Hancock

Netflix have revisited the evidence

Attention fourth floor warriors: This is what your Edinburgh University study spot says about you

Phoebe Davies

Take what you will from this, but your study space knows you better than you think…