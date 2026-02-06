The Tab

Aprés and 70 tonnes of snow: Chill Hill makes its return to Exeter

Would you believe we’re in Exeter and not the Alps?

Georgia Birkwieser | News

Last Saturday, Exeter Snow Sports brought back Chill Hill for its third year, turning Forum Hill into a makeshift mountain with 70 tonnes of snow, two aprés bars, and an eye-catching ski/snowboarding trick competition.

The event was met with optimistic weather and an impressive turnout, boasting nearly 1,700 in attendance.

In collaboration with the Student Brunch Company, as well as the Snow Centre, and many more sponsoring partners, Exeter Snow Sports brought this massive event to life, hosting six universities for the freestyle competition and afterparty.

The event supported Disability Snowsport UK and the Exeter Adaptive Ski Club, promoting accessibility in snow sports.

While the crowds started arriving after 2 p.m., the team coordinating Chill Hill began setting up in the morning to prepare the drop-in area (off the JibWorx bus), slope, and stands, featuring representatives from popular brands such as Red Bull, JuBel, and student knitwear brand Après Angels.

Drop in before the competition starts

The competition kicked off at 4 pm and continued well into the night, with participants from the university and beyond impressing onlookers with their snowboarding and ski-jumping tricks.

Competitors ranged from Exeter University students to outside talent. The crowd, warmed by chunky scarves and pints of JuBel, enthusiastically supported friends and strangers during the freestyle and finals before heading into the Great Hall for the afterparty.

Competitors queuing for the drop in

Jibworx, the UK’s largest snowsport event company, provided the eye-catching white bus used as the drop-in for the event, while SSX collaborated with a total of 26 partners.

The group is renowned across the UK and Europe for its creative and engaging events, including a railjam outside the House of Parliament. To promote accessibility in snow sports, Chill Hill showcased new technologies before the freestyle competition that better allow persons with physical disabilities to enjoy the slopes.

All in all, Chill Hill 2026 promoted community, creativity and 70 tons of fun. On the success of the event, organisers Dan Loveless and Toby Gywnne said:

“Thank you to everyone who came along to Chill Hill 2026. It was amazing to see the event come to fruition after 6 months of planning. The support for DSUK and Exeter Adaptive Ski Club was incredible to see, and we’re so happy to have a platform big enough to showcase the amazing work they do.

Thanks to everyone who was involved in planning behind the scenes, and to our amazing brand partners for all of their contributions. And of course, a special thank you to you, Exeter, for showing up and bringing the atmosphere.”

If this year was anything to go by, Chill Hill 2027 can’t come soon enough.

Georgia Birkwieser | News

