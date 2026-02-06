The Tab
Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

Kieran Galpin | Trends

According to the man responsible for the gay OnlyFans stunt, Drake Von, 1,000 bottoms versus one top is just about “ready.” If true, we should begin to see actual content from the record-breaking stunt soon enough.

Thanks to the likes of Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips, the OnlyFans industry is in a constant civil war. Who can do the most outrageous stunt? Who can sleep with the most men in 12 hours? Who can find the most jarring co-stars? It’s never-ending.

Seeing a gap in the market and wanting to pay queer s*x workers their fair share, Drake Von envisioned 1,000 bottoms versus one top last year. Whether it was a gag or a serious suggestion was irrelevant once the videos went viral, and so he started to plan the event.

Here are all of the developments so far.

Who is Drake Von, the man dubbed the ‘gay Bonnie Blue’?

Drake Von is not only an OnlyFans model, but also an established p*rnstar with a solid following online. He entered the adult entertainment industry a few years ago, working with his “evil” identical twin brother, Silas Brooks, under the duo name The Baconator Twins. Random, I know.

After their viral fallout, which included accusing one another of queerbaiting, Drake set out alone. He’s gone from strength to strength ever since, winning two GayVN Awards and a Fleshbot, which is apparently a really big deal.

Drake, who largely tops on account of his massive manhood, is obviously the top in 1,000 bottoms versus on top.

It might have two tops, but we’re not certain

Shortly after Drake’s viral video, another OF lad, Braxton, basically plagiarised it. Braxton and Drake operate in the same circles, but there wasn’t any bad blood after the blatant copying.

Instead, Drake and Braxton seemingly teamed up for the stunt to make it 1,000 bottoms versus two tops. But Braxton hasn’t posted about it in recent weeks, so maybe that collab is out of the window.

We don’t know the date, but we do know the location

For all we know, Drake could have already filmed the 1,000 bottoms stunt, but he recently said it was “ready.” Whether he’s ready to film it or ready to release it is yet to be seen.

All we actually know is that it’s being hosted in Las Vegas, where Drake Von has acquired a few big-ticket sponsors for the OnlyFans stunt.

Who is gonna be in the video?

Drake Von is obviously going to be in the video, but we’ve also learned of a few other names to be included.

Earlier, Drake managed to convince fellow OF lad Parker Reid to be the first in the queue, and he seemed thrilled. Drake also tried to convince another OnlyFans model on the same stream, but he wasn’t having any of it.

Just last week, when announcing that it was “ready”, Drake tagged a number of other models in the video. They included Dillon Brooks, American Twink, Chase Parker, Sebas, and Harley Xavier. You’ll be able to recognise them because all of the bottoms will be wearing matching t-shirts.

He’s dropped a few teasers in recent weeks

The gay OnlyFans performer has been dropping little teasers for weeks now, and each seems to follow the same structure: It’s Drake, surrounded by hordes of twinks, with the name of the stunt loud and proud in big letters.

Now we just gotta wait for the main event.

Featured image credit: Drake Von Instagram

