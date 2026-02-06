After getting his mum on OnlyFans, Beavo is being so gross with his 16-year-old sister

3 hours ago

For a reason that is currently lost in the aether, Beavo helped his mum, Rita Alson, launch her x-rated OnlyFans career last year.

Beavo has long been connected to the world of OnlyFans after his friendship and eventual collaboration with the infamous Bonnie Blue. She rated him a seven out of ten, and he rated her the exact same.

Using that insider knowledge, he gassed his mum up to create an OnlyFans – something his sister was not that thrilled about. Rita has since been keeping up with her OF marketing on Twitter and TikTok, even bringing her new boyfriend, Simple Simon, along for the ride.

But now it’s becoming a whole family affair.

Beavo is just being really strange with his sister

All of these videos are from Beavo’s recent Kick streams, but they’ve since been shared to TikTok for one major reason: They’re really bloody strange.

In this one, Beavo asked his sister how many times a week she shaves her armpits. She replied that it was a “really weird” question, and that’s putting it lightly.

She wants anything but OnlyFans

When the streamer’s chat suggested that his sister go the same way as their mother, doing OnlyFans, he posed the question to her. She couldn’t have been any more opposed to it, but she did offer her thoughts on the controversial stunt queen.

“Honestly? Get that money, girl,” she said. “If you’re doing OnlyFans anyway, you might as well go to that extreme.”

He threw some serious shade at his mum

In this clip, Beavo shared his intention to turn his sister into the next big thing on TikTok – without help from OnlyFans.

“She’s a pretty girl,” he said. “She would do well on social media.”

The suggestion here is that she doesn’t need to lower herself to OnlyFans, but I guess the same could not be said for their mum. Apparently, she’s not “pretty” enough to make it on social media without getting cheeky.

He lets his friends say some wild things

He’s letting his friends say some truly wild stuff about his sister, who is also a minor. This clip showed a streamer called Costa Kid saying he was going to “jeet” her, even suggesting that Beavo is gearing up to launch her OF the moment she turns 18.

He’s like, giving her away

There are numerous videos of Beavo’s sister interacting with her brother’s peers, and considering she’s only 16, there’s a shocking number of them wanting to “pre-order” her.

In this video, he offered a Subway date with his sister to fellow streamer Harris, but there are several currently circling TikTok – each with a different streamer vying for her attention.

I can’t look away

As his sister was replying to messages on her phone, Beavo questioned whether the recipient of the messages was a boy called Alfie. It wasn’t, and he was shook.

“How many boys are you chatting to?” he asked.

Can this family get any more jarring?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok