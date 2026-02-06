The Tab
vying

After getting his mum on OnlyFans, Beavo is being so gross with his 16-year-old sister

He’s offering streamer mates the chance to ‘pre-order’ his sister

Kieran Galpin | Trends

For a reason that is currently lost in the aether, Beavo helped his mum, Rita Alson, launch her x-rated OnlyFans career last year.

Beavo has long been connected to the world of OnlyFans after his friendship and eventual collaboration with the infamous Bonnie Blue. She rated him a seven out of ten, and he rated her the exact same.

Using that insider knowledge, he gassed his mum up to create an OnlyFans – something his sister was not that thrilled about. Rita has since been keeping up with her OF marketing on Twitter and TikTok, even bringing her new boyfriend, Simple Simon, along for the ride.

But now it’s becoming a whole family affair.

Beavo is just being really strange with his sister

@tikkytokkycomedy

Beavo moving loose with his sister @BEAVO #beavo #fyp

♬ original sound – TikkyTokkyComedy

All of these videos are from Beavo’s recent Kick streams, but they’ve since been shared to TikTok for one major reason: They’re really bloody strange.

In this one, Beavo asked his sister how many times a week she shaves her armpits. She replied that it was a “really weird” question, and that’s putting it lightly.

She wants anything but OnlyFans

@tikkytokkycomedy

Beavo wants his sister to become the next Bonnie Blue @BEAVO #beavo #fyp

♬ original sound – TikkyTokkyComedy

When the streamer’s chat suggested that his sister go the same way as their mother, doing OnlyFans, he posed the question to her. She couldn’t have been any more opposed to it, but she did offer her thoughts on the controversial stunt queen.

“Honestly? Get that money, girl,” she said. “If you’re doing OnlyFans anyway, you might as well go to that extreme.”

He threw some serious shade at his mum

@xeeehclipz

BEAVO CLAIMS THAT HIS SISTER WILL BE ONE OF THE BIGGEST CREATORS IN THE UK SOON 😳🌶️ #beavo #fyp #clips

♬ original sound – XeehClipz

In this clip, Beavo shared his intention to turn his sister into the next big thing on TikTok – without help from OnlyFans.

“She’s a pretty girl,” he said. “She would do well on social media.”

Most Read

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

The suggestion here is that she doesn’t need to lower herself to OnlyFans, but I guess the same could not be said for their mum. Apparently, she’s not “pretty” enough to make it on social media without getting cheeky.

He lets his friends say some wild things

@ukclippytokkyyy

#costakid #beavo #fyp

♬ original sound – ukclippytokkyyy

He’s letting his friends say some truly wild stuff about his sister, who is also a minor. This clip showed a streamer called Costa Kid saying he was going to “jeet” her, even suggesting that Beavo is gearing up to launch her OF the moment she turns 18.

He’s like, giving her away

@isitisit

♬ original sound – isit

There are numerous videos of Beavo’s sister interacting with her brother’s peers, and considering she’s only 16, there’s a shocking number of them wanting to “pre-order” her.

In this video, he offered a Subway date with his sister to fellow streamer Harris, but there are several currently circling TikTok – each with a different streamer vying for her attention.

I can’t look away

@tikkytokkycomedy

The moment Beavo realised how many boys his sister is talking to @BEAVO #beavo #fyp

♬ original sound – TikkyTokkyComedy

As his sister was replying to messages on her phone, Beavo questioned whether the recipient of the messages was a boy called Alfie. It wasn’t, and he was shook.

“How many boys are you chatting to?” he asked.

Can this family get any more jarring?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Influencers OnlyFans TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends

Read Next

Beavo's mum

‘Ello boys’: Beavo’s mum is using her son for deranged OnlyFans videos, so prepare to be scarred

Beavo teeth before and after

Before and after: What Beavo has *actually* had done to his teeth and the huge amount it cost

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Latest

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

https://thetab.com/2026/01/28/good-lord-theres-a-new-teaser-for-the-gay-bonnie-blue-stunt-so-meet-some-of-the-1000-bottoms

Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

This silly plot hole in Bridgerton season four means Sophie’s history makes no sense

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

bridgertons at the masquerade ball

Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Claudia Cox

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Spoilers ahead!

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

Hayley Soen

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Francesca Eke

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

https://thetab.com/2026/01/28/good-lord-theres-a-new-teaser-for-the-gay-bonnie-blue-stunt-so-meet-some-of-the-1000-bottoms

Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

This silly plot hole in Bridgerton season four means Sophie’s history makes no sense

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

bridgertons at the masquerade ball

Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Claudia Cox

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Spoilers ahead!

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

Hayley Soen

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Francesca Eke

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern