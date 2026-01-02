The Tab
‘You’re disowned’: Beavo’s mum takes OnlyFans filth too far as daughter issues scathing response

She only referred to her mum as ‘that woman’

Kieran Galpin | Trends

The ongoing saga involving Beavo’s mum and OnlyFans has taken a turn, because now his sister has clapped back and disowned both of them.

It all started at the end of November when, for reasons that escape most of us, Beavo set his mum up on OnlyFans. Beavo has quite the history with the x-rated industry himself, having earlier boinked Bonnie Blue for clout. They both rated each other seven out of ten, and haven’t collabed since. Yikes. The content itself feels like a war crime, and that’s not counting the NSFW posts that are now on Twitter.

“People might think it’s crazy putting my mum on Spicy, but doing what I need to secure her future is the right move, and I stand by it!” he said at the time.

Beavo’s sister has now reacted to her mum’s OnlyFans

Rita Alson’s OnlyFans is quickly becoming a family affair, because Beavo’s sister has also chimned in. She is not a happy bunny.

In a TikTok from one of Beavo’s streams, he was on the phone with his sister, Minnie, when she unloaded on him.

“Yes, you’ve been disowned, and so has THAT woman that decided to do that,” she scathed. “It doesn’t just affect… Ah, stop. She can’t go on OnlyFans.”

When Beavo highlighted how lucrative OnlyFans can be, Minnie responded: “What do you mean she wants to make a bit of money? You can make money elsewhere. She has a job; she doesn’t need to get on OnlyFans.”

People were squarely on the side of Beavo’s sister, as one person said: “If there’s any somewhat normal ppl in that family then I lowkey feel bad.”

“If Beavo is rich, why does his mum still work,” another questioned.

Despite that, someone else supported Rita with: “If I was making five pound an hour I would do it my self.”

This comes amid Rita’s latest OnlyFans venture: Collabing with the legendary Danny D. Danny, who has also worked with Lily Phillips, is a huge name in adult entertainment. How Beavo’s mum managed to swing a collab is beside me.

Featured image credit: Rita Alson/Beavo

