Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

8 hours ago

Love Is Blind season 10 has just dropped its first few episodes, and its already so juicy. A body language expert has shared their opinions on Emma and Mike’s relationship based on their first look.

After Emma got rejected by her first choice on Love Is Blind, her relationship with Mike got way more intense. The 30-year-old proposed to Emma, and the two headed off to Cabo together in the sixth episode of the series. Even though they both said they were happy, body language experts Anna Osborne and Inbaal Honigman from Casino.ca have thoughts.

“Emma is really nervous before the doors open; she’s shaking her hands, releasing her nerves, and she’s breathing deeply. Mike is much less tense, and when he sees Emma, his face lights up,” the experts said. “He shows affection immediately, kissing her, and jumps ahead into the proposal, using clear, direct moves. Smiling broadly, he looks her straight in the face and proposes.

The experts said that Emma seemed a lot more nervous than Mike during their whole meeting.

“Emma is holding her hands in front of her protectively, and her jaw drops open when it happens so quickly. Mike’s body language is determined and confident, while Emma stays nervous, holding her hand to her heart.

They continued: “When they hold hands, Emma’s hand is on top, showing that she may be the dominant partner. They can’t take their hands off each other; their connection is real and comfortable. They’re not shying away from eye contact.

But they noticed a subtle sign that Mike might not be as committed to Emma as he appears to be, and it makes a lot of sense.

“One notable detail that falls out of step with their natural connection is that Mike crosses his legs away from Emma, not towards her. This is the one indication that he’s not one hundred per cent sure on her.”

Well, we’ll get another fresh batch of episodes on Wednesday, so we’ll see how their relationship develops soon enough.