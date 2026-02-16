The Tab

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

There’s one subtle red flag

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Love Is Blind season 10 has just dropped its first few episodes, and its already so juicy. A body language expert has shared their opinions on Emma and Mike’s relationship based on their first look.

After Emma got rejected by her first choice on Love Is Blind, her relationship with Mike got way more intense. The 30-year-old proposed to Emma, and the two headed off to Cabo together in the sixth episode of the series. Even though they both said they were happy, body language experts Anna Osborne and Inbaal Honigman from Casino.ca have thoughts.

via Netflix

“Emma is really nervous before the doors open; she’s shaking her hands, releasing her nerves, and she’s breathing deeply. Mike is much less tense, and when he sees Emma, his face lights up,” the experts said. “He shows affection immediately, kissing her, and jumps ahead into the proposal, using clear, direct moves. Smiling broadly, he looks her straight in the face and proposes.

The experts said that Emma seemed a lot more nervous than Mike during their whole meeting.

“Emma is holding her hands in front of her protectively, and her jaw drops open when it happens so quickly. Mike’s body language is determined and confident, while Emma stays nervous, holding her hand to her heart.

They continued: “When they hold hands, Emma’s hand is on top, showing that she may be the dominant partner. They can’t take their hands off each other; their connection is real and comfortable. They’re not shying away from eye contact.

via Netflix

But they noticed a subtle sign that Mike might not be as committed to Emma as he appears to be, and it makes a lot of sense.

“One notable detail that falls out of step with their natural connection is that Mike crosses his legs away from Emma, not towards her. This is the one indication that he’s not one hundred per cent sure on her.”

Well, we’ll get another fresh batch of episodes on Wednesday, so we’ll see how their relationship develops soon enough.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Netflix

wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching

