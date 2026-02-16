Love Is Blind cut an entire engagement and drama from season 10 for a wildly messy reason

2 hours ago

There was an engagement cut from Love Is Blind season 10, and it turns out there’s a lot of drama going on with the couple involved. There are always engagements that don’t make it to the final episodes of Love Is Blind, and usually that’s just because the show doesn’t have time to fit them all in. But this time, it’s chaotic.

Remember Elissa? She’s the one who poured nail glue in her eye and then had to be sent to hospital. Well, it turns out she also got engaged, but it was cut out of the final edit. She has now explained all, and the brutal reason why.

Elissa got engaged to Miguel, but things didn’t work out once they got home. “We got engaged. We did the reveal, and it was awesome. Right away when we saw each other — it was chemistry, like I thought it would be,” she told Tudum.

According to her, things went sour when they returned to Ohio. Elissa has claimed Miguel blindsided her with news that he planned to move to Tampa the very next day. Plus, Miguel was apparently put off by the fact Elissa knows his former fiancée. Yep, he was engaged right before the show.

“He stole this experience from me,” she said. “It was really hard afterward. Since that day, we haven’t talked. That was it.” He ghosted her.

Not only was Miguel engaged before the show, it’s been claimed by Reality Steve and the Reality Receipts podcast that Miguel may already be engaged again. Reality Steve alleged on Instagram that Miguel “has since gotten engaged to someone else not affiliated with the show” and “also ended an engagement in 2024.” It was said “the Elissa engagement happened in March of 2025, and then his current engagement happened end of last year. He’s been engaged three times in about two years.”

He’s not commented, but wow, this is a lot.

