Two Love Is Blind babies are on the way

Aw, two Love Is Blind couples have announced they’re welcoming babies together!

What a weekend for love

Hayley Soen

Over the weekend, two former Love Is Blind couples have announced they are expecting babies. The Valentine’s weekend was truly full of love.

The show has just kicked off with season 10, but this weekend former couples were reminding us that love really can be blind, and success can come from the show. One couple from Love Is Blind are expecting their second child together, whilst a Love Is Blind UK couple are soon to be welcoming their first.

Bliss and Zack were the first couple from Love Is Blind to announce they are expecting a baby together. Zack and Bliss had a rocky road to love on the show, with Zack first proposing to Irina, before calling that off and proposing to Bliss later on in the process.

In May 2024 they welcomed a little girl called Galileo, and said their lives have “changed forever”. Now, they’re expecting a second! The couple said on Instagram: “We have a new little Valentine on the way ❤️. Our hearts are overflowing because this time we know the joy and awe of parenthood. The out of this world, all consuming love that’s coming. We are so excited to meet you our precious, heavenly blessing!”

But, they’re not the only ones! Also expecting are Catherine and Jake from the first season of Love Is Blind UK. Catherine was with Freddie on the show, but things didn’t work out. At the reunion, she announced she was now with Jake, who was a fellow pod dater.

They’ve stayed together ever since, and now have a baby on the way. “Our greatest adventure begins,” the couple shared on Instagram.

They attached photos of them both in London, alongside a baby scan and the most adorable little baby booties. So cute!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. 

Otterly adorable: ‘Sparkly poo’ has been found inside a Cambridge University college

Eve Rann

The smelly culprits are… otters?

Wuthering Heights

Isabella’s actress defends ‘BDSM’ version in Wuthering Heights, and explains why she was changed

Kieran Galpin

Changing an abuse victim into Bonnie Blue was a choice

All the confirmed cosmetic work Love Island’s Lucinda has had done over the years

Ellissa Bain

She’s had quite a few tweakments

Yikes, this outrageous Wuthering Heights scene was actually meant to be SO much more NSFW

Hebe Hancock

No wonder they changed it

‘She needs help’: Sean’s sister has a brutal take on All Stars drama with Belle and Jessy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s done a complete 180°

Love Is Blind cut an entire engagement and drama from season 10 for a wildly messy reason

Hayley Soen

The guy is already engaged to someone else?!

Wuthering Heights different book

Emerald Fennell reveals stupid real reason Wuthering Heights is so different from the book

Suchismita Ghosh

‘There were whole characters that I’d sort of forgotten’

uk universities easiest ones to get a first here are some happy looking grads

The 25 easiest universities in the UK for students to nab a first class degree

Claudia Cox

Er, 43 per cent get firsts at one Russell Group uni

Prison officer who watched Lucy Letby on her first night in jail reveals what it was like

Ellissa Bain

‘She was a very, very strange character’

Um, did MAFS UK 2024 groom Ross just confirm he’s going back on the show again?!

Hayley Soen

Channel 4 has confirmed old cast members will get married again in a new show

