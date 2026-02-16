Aw, two Love Is Blind couples have announced they’re welcoming babies together!

5 hours ago

Over the weekend, two former Love Is Blind couples have announced they are expecting babies. The Valentine’s weekend was truly full of love.

The show has just kicked off with season 10, but this weekend former couples were reminding us that love really can be blind, and success can come from the show. One couple from Love Is Blind are expecting their second child together, whilst a Love Is Blind UK couple are soon to be welcoming their first.

Bliss and Zack were the first couple from Love Is Blind to announce they are expecting a baby together. Zack and Bliss had a rocky road to love on the show, with Zack first proposing to Irina, before calling that off and proposing to Bliss later on in the process.

In May 2024 they welcomed a little girl called Galileo, and said their lives have “changed forever”. Now, they’re expecting a second! The couple said on Instagram: “We have a new little Valentine on the way ❤️. Our hearts are overflowing because this time we know the joy and awe of parenthood. The out of this world, all consuming love that’s coming. We are so excited to meet you our precious, heavenly blessing!”

But, they’re not the only ones! Also expecting are Catherine and Jake from the first season of Love Is Blind UK. Catherine was with Freddie on the show, but things didn’t work out. At the reunion, she announced she was now with Jake, who was a fellow pod dater.

They’ve stayed together ever since, and now have a baby on the way. “Our greatest adventure begins,” the couple shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Richards (@catherinerichards__)

They attached photos of them both in London, alongside a baby scan and the most adorable little baby booties. So cute!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.