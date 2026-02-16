HBO hires TikToker after spicy Heated Rivalry edit, so here’s the video in all its raunchy glory

4 hours ago

This Heated Rivalry fan was so obsessed with the raunchy hockey show that her spicy TikTok edit sparked a literal job opportunity at HBO.

Fan edits are a mainstay of the internet in 2026, and you have to give people props for their creativity. Sharp cuts, Top 40 tracks, and floating text; they are made for literally every TV show on the planet, and the ones about Heated Rivalry are out of this world.

Mellie, 25, started her TikTok edit obsession at the age of 17, creating videos for franchises like Harry Potter and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I love that editing is so personal to the editor because there’s so many different styles with editing. It is such a cool way to express yourself through art. All art is like that, of course, but I just really felt drawn to editing. I also love synchronised edits where the hits match the beat,” she told Merged Media.

“I also love the idea of hearing a song and thinking of a way to edit it—what scenes might match specific lyrics or vice versa. I just feel like people’s responses to edits are really, really fun. I’ve been part of a lot of fandoms, and I have edited for a lot of fandoms, but I’ve never had a response to my edits like the Heated Rivalry fandom. I was completely blown away by the engagement. Editing is definitely where my passion lies.”

Her love for the craft is clear, and her videos have racked up a staggering amount of likes and views over on TikTok. One of her posts had over 500k views, but it was this video that got her a literal job.

This was the edit that got her hired

Although Mellie has created numerous Heated Rivalry edits, including one that garnered 3.4 million views, it was a post on Instagram that brought her to the attention of HBO. Dubbed “Previously on Heated Rivalry”, the edit does look super professional.

She recalled: “Once I shared my work, I started receiving phone calls and emails from HBO for different job opportunities. All I could think was “What’s happening? This is absolutely absurd.” Getting this job happened so quickly, too. I feel like I can still barely wrap my head around it. My new role with trailers and promotional content recap was emailed to me.

“This has been my dream job since I was 17 and started editing. I got on the phone with them, I was offered the job shortly thereafter, and I obviously said yes. I can never recommend enough for everyone to check their DM requests across social media platforms because you never know what could be in there.”

Though Mellie has now been hired by HBO to work on trailers and recap videos, she’s still going to continue working in the fandom space.

See, dreams really do come true.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: HBO/Twitter