The Tab
Heated Rivalry

Meet Ryan and Tyler, the lads who won the Heated Rivalry lookalike competition that got x-rated

Shirtless makeout competition? Sold

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

You know something is super popular when there’s suddenly a lookalike competition about it, and that just happened for Heated Rivalry.

Remember last year when there were loads of somewhat jarring celebrity lookalike competitions? It actually started in 2024, with a Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition being held in New York City. It spiralled from there, covering celebrities like Paul Mescal, Harry Styles, Jeremy Allen White, Zayn Malik, and Drake. There’s now a dedicated Wikipedia page for the contests, which is how you know things got serious.

It’s hard to call the trend a passing fad because, two years later, there are new lookalike competitions popping up. The Heated Rivalry competition was held in Mercer Playground in New York City over the weekend, and the lads really put the heat in Heated Rivalry with makeout contests and shirtless posing. Connor and Hudson would be so proud.

Hudson’s Heated Rivalry lookalike was Ryan Heffernan

25-year-old Ryan Heffernan was crowned Hudson Williams‘ lookalike, pocketing $50 of the prize money after taking his shirt off, kissing some of the Illya’s and doing his best Shane Hollander impression. It was a momentous occasion, but Ryan was fully expecting it.

“Random people were taking pictures of me. I was very confident,” he told the New York Post. “I came here alone because I knew I was going to win.”

Ryan isn’t super active on Instagram, but he did post numerous stories from the day. There are lots of pictures with friends on his page, and I honestly had to do a double-take. If you squint, he really could be Hudson Williams.

Instagram

Credit: Instagram

Tyler Gaul IS Connor Storrie

Every Shane needs his Illya, and for Ryan, that was 28-year-old Tyler Gaul, who entered the competition at the behest of his Heated Rivalry-obsessed girlfriend.

He told the publication: “She told me I looked exactly like Ilya, and then most people in my life and her life started to say the same exact thing.”

@newyorkbucketlist

Many of Ilya Rozanov + Shane Hollander lookalikes showed up, only two were crowned 🏒 🇨🇦 Winners took home $50 cash and bragging rights! Who do you think should have won? #NYbucketlist #nyc #heatedrivalry

♬ original sound – New York Bucket List

Tyler watched the Canadian show with his girlfriend, and while he liked it, he was surprised by how popular it’s become.

“It’s obviously very provocative, but that’s great,” he added. “I was just impressed that a show kind of that provocative and intense is getting as popular as it is. It’s great to have the representation and just being able to see, like love and sex portrayed on TV that’s not normally shown.”

Outside of looking eerily similar to Connor Storrie, Tyler has a super vibey Instagram where he promotes his own music.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: HBO/Twitter

More on: Celebrity Heated Rivalry LGBTQ+ TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie matching tattoo

Um, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie made their bond permanent with matching NSFW tattoos

Hudson

Secret GF? Homophobic? MAGA? Explaining the backlash around Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Latest

Lancaster University societies sign an open letter in opposition of Reform UK groups on campus

Emma Netscher

Jack responded claiming ‘the students attempting to ban Reform are clearly anti-free speech’

Interview: Jack Anderton on immigration, Harry Styles tickets, and why he supports Farage

Evie du Bois

‘If we can’t enforce our own borders, then what is the point of the state?’

Bridgerton happens Francesca Michaela books

It’s different in the Bridgerton books, so here’s what happens between Francesca and Michaela

Suchismita Ghosh

The showrunner has also explained the change

millie

Omfg, Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have split after seven years of marriage

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year’

Here’s everyone Benedict Bridgerton fell for before he asked Sophie to be his ‘mistress’

Suchismita Ghosh

There are quite a few, actually

‘Leaked’ Stranger Things script reveals dark act in season one that ruins Steve’s character

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This can’t be my Steve Harrington

The Traitors’ producer reveals brutal ‘psychological tests’ applicants are put through

Hebe Hancock

I don’t think I’d pass

Liverpool John Moores lecturer left ‘unable to sleep’ after racist abuse from Airbnb guest

Grace Ellen

Baoxiu Qi was racially profiled by her guest after they were denied a refund

The real reason Sophie ‘refuses’ Benedict’s ‘mistress’ offer in Bridgerton is heartbreaking

Ellissa Bain

I feel so bad for her

Here are the seven places you’re most likely to be hit by a car as a student in Lancaster

Izzie Sanders

Honestly just making it round Lancs alive is a challenge

Lancaster University societies sign an open letter in opposition of Reform UK groups on campus

Emma Netscher

Jack responded claiming ‘the students attempting to ban Reform are clearly anti-free speech’

Interview: Jack Anderton on immigration, Harry Styles tickets, and why he supports Farage

Evie du Bois

‘If we can’t enforce our own borders, then what is the point of the state?’

Bridgerton happens Francesca Michaela books

It’s different in the Bridgerton books, so here’s what happens between Francesca and Michaela

Suchismita Ghosh

The showrunner has also explained the change

millie

Omfg, Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have split after seven years of marriage

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year’

Here’s everyone Benedict Bridgerton fell for before he asked Sophie to be his ‘mistress’

Suchismita Ghosh

There are quite a few, actually

‘Leaked’ Stranger Things script reveals dark act in season one that ruins Steve’s character

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This can’t be my Steve Harrington

The Traitors’ producer reveals brutal ‘psychological tests’ applicants are put through

Hebe Hancock

I don’t think I’d pass

Liverpool John Moores lecturer left ‘unable to sleep’ after racist abuse from Airbnb guest

Grace Ellen

Baoxiu Qi was racially profiled by her guest after they were denied a refund

The real reason Sophie ‘refuses’ Benedict’s ‘mistress’ offer in Bridgerton is heartbreaking

Ellissa Bain

I feel so bad for her

Here are the seven places you’re most likely to be hit by a car as a student in Lancaster

Izzie Sanders

Honestly just making it round Lancs alive is a challenge