Hudson

Secret GF? Homophobic? MAGA? Explaining the backlash around Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams

He’s responded to one of the allegations

Kieran Galpin

There seems to be a targeted campaign of hate against Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams, with people claiming that he has a secret girlfriend, is homophobic, and has ties with MAGA. It’s beyond exhausting.

Hudson Williams rose from obscurity thanks to Heated Rivalry, and it’s reasonable to say that the internet is OBSESSED with him. He’s been labelled the “people’s princess” on more than one occasion, in part because of his shocking lack of media training, no knowledge of boundaries, and willingness to speak his mind.

Unfortunately, that overwhelming love for Hudson has been somewhat overshadowed by what can only be described as a pattern of fabricated rumours.

Let’s break down each one.

Does Hudson Williams have a secret girlfriend?

Hudson Williams decided to keep his sexuality to himself, but people have since accused him of hiding a secret girlfriend from his rabid fans.

“Hudson Williams only talent is queerbaiting. The entire press of his for Heated Rivalry is just making sexual gay innuendos just for him to have a girlfriend. He is not sexy and he can’t act. His only talent is being fake gay because fujoshis eat up anything,” one person tweeted.

Celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi seemingly exposed the girlfriend, but Hudson soon clapped back at the speculation.

“You know what, I’ve grown quite unfond of you Deuxmoi,” he wrote.

He did not deny having a girlfriend, which much of Twitter took as confirmation.

He’s been accused of being homophobic

If you type Hudson Williams’ name into Twitter, you’ll be met with numerous tweets about him being homophobic. He hasn’t actually said anything anti-LGBTQ+, but people have argued that his mannerisms and talking manner “mock” gay people.

One tweet, which racked up over four million views, saw the original poster point to two instances. One was during his Dsquared2 runway show, where he said, “Love ya, ugh.”

Another so-called “homophobic” moment was his comment on Instagram that read: “OMG BODY GOALS SLAY OR SUMN! LOVE YA!”

A reach doesn’t begin to describe the backlash.

And there are ties to MAGA, apparently

Twitter has also been filled with Hudson’s ties to MAGA and being “secretly MAGA-adjacent.” The proof? A few supposed likes on pro-MAGA posts from Hudson and his alleged girlfriend.

But if we’re taking likes as support, then it should also be mentioned that Hudson has interacted with other posts that read: “F*** ICE, f*** MAGA, f*** fascists, f*** TERFs, f*** Trump!” So which is it?

There are plenty of celebrities out there with legitimate ties to Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again gang, we don’t have to make ones up.

Maybe touch some grass?

Featured image credit: Hudson Williams/Instagram and HBO

Scott van-der-Sluis’ friend reveals what he’s *really* like in real life, and I’m shocked

Ellissa Bain

His behaviour is dividing people

Hudson

Secret GF? Homophobic? MAGA? Explaining the backlash around Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams

Kieran Galpin

He’s responded to one of the allegations

Guys, there’s a sneaky way you can watch The Traitors US in the UK without waiting

Hebe Hancock

Because iPlayer needs to hurry up

Omg! All Stars is bringing in a Casa Amor style twist with USA bombshells THIS WEEK

Hayley Soen

The details sound wild

The Cambridge Tab’s Ultimate A-Z of Cambridge University Colleges

Evie du Bois

The insider knowledge you can’t learn in a uni prospectus

It’s Cambridge University offer day: Here’s absolutely everything you need to know

Esther Knowles

The wait is finally over

heated rivalry shane and ilya

The drama we can expect in the Heated Rivalry bonus episode, according to the book series

Claudia Cox

I desperately need all these scenes with Hayden

Before and after: Jess has had one of the biggest transformations in Love Island history

Hayley Soen

I hardly recognised her

Five study spaces every Exeter student needs to know about to survive term two

Suhaib Shaukat

Because finding a space in Forum library is impossible

£22.7m secured for new purpose built student accommodation in York

Shannon Downing

Developers are promising high sustainability standards ahead of a 2027 opening

