Secret GF? Homophobic? MAGA? Explaining the backlash around Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams

He’s responded to one of the allegations

22 mins ago

There seems to be a targeted campaign of hate against Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams, with people claiming that he has a secret girlfriend, is homophobic, and has ties with MAGA. It’s beyond exhausting.

Hudson Williams rose from obscurity thanks to Heated Rivalry, and it’s reasonable to say that the internet is OBSESSED with him. He’s been labelled the “people’s princess” on more than one occasion, in part because of his shocking lack of media training, no knowledge of boundaries, and willingness to speak his mind.

Unfortunately, that overwhelming love for Hudson has been somewhat overshadowed by what can only be described as a pattern of fabricated rumours.

Let’s break down each one.

Does Hudson Williams have a secret girlfriend?

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams calls out Deuxmoi for attempting to doxx his alleged girlfriend: “You know what, I’ve grown quite unfond of you deuxmoi.” pic.twitter.com/uv5x7pJXxi — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) December 22, 2025

Hudson Williams decided to keep his sexuality to himself, but people have since accused him of hiding a secret girlfriend from his rabid fans.

“Hudson Williams only talent is queerbaiting. The entire press of his for Heated Rivalry is just making sexual gay innuendos just for him to have a girlfriend. He is not sexy and he can’t act. His only talent is being fake gay because fujoshis eat up anything,” one person tweeted.

Celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi seemingly exposed the girlfriend, but Hudson soon clapped back at the speculation.

“You know what, I’ve grown quite unfond of you Deuxmoi,” he wrote.

He did not deny having a girlfriend, which much of Twitter took as confirmation.

He’s been accused of being homophobic

hudson williams is constantly mocking the way gay people speak but his fans want to convince you he’s gay/bisexual 😭 baby he’s straight and borderline homophobic pic.twitter.com/aBvhYT5ZBQ — Dudson’s Ender (@dudsonsender) January 26, 2026

If you type Hudson Williams’ name into Twitter, you’ll be met with numerous tweets about him being homophobic. He hasn’t actually said anything anti-LGBTQ+, but people have argued that his mannerisms and talking manner “mock” gay people.

One tweet, which racked up over four million views, saw the original poster point to two instances. One was during his Dsquared2 runway show, where he said, “Love ya, ugh.”

Another so-called “homophobic” moment was his comment on Instagram that read: “OMG BODY GOALS SLAY OR SUMN! LOVE YA!”

A reach doesn’t begin to describe the backlash.

And there are ties to MAGA, apparently

Hudson Williams liked a recent post on Instagram: ‘F*** ICE, f*** MAGA, f*** fascists, f*** TERFs, f*** Trump!’ pic.twitter.com/axwnG7Qm43 — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) January 15, 2026

Twitter has also been filled with Hudson’s ties to MAGA and being “secretly MAGA-adjacent.” The proof? A few supposed likes on pro-MAGA posts from Hudson and his alleged girlfriend.

But if we’re taking likes as support, then it should also be mentioned that Hudson has interacted with other posts that read: “F*** ICE, f*** MAGA, f*** fascists, f*** TERFs, f*** Trump!” So which is it?

There are plenty of celebrities out there with legitimate ties to Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again gang, we don’t have to make ones up.

Maybe touch some grass?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Hudson Williams/Instagram and HBO