Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams claps back after information about his ‘girlfriend’ is exposed

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams has clapped back after his personal life became the centre of online gossip, and information about his alleged girlfriend was exposed.

Ever since Heated Rivalry dropped, the show has absolutely blown up. People are obsessed with Shane and Ilya, the chemistry, the intimacy, and basically everything about it. But alongside that, there’s been loads of speculation about the actors themselves, especially Hudson Williams and his co-star Connor Storrie.

The ‘girlfriend’ comment crossed a line

During an episode of the “Deux U” podcast, hosted by gossip account Deuxmoi, while discussing Heated Rivalry, the hosts criticised the show’s acting and even claimed people “aren’t watching it for the acting” and that there’s “no plot.”

According to the podcast, Hudson Williams allegedly has a girlfriend. The host went on to name her and share that she’s a tattoo artist who gave Hudson and Connor their matching “sex sells” tattoos.

The clip quickly went viral and received loads of backlash, with many people calling out the invasion of privacy. It was later removed from Instagram, although the full podcast episode is still available.

Hudson clapped back to the podcast

Before the clip was taken down from Instagram, Hudson responded directly in the comments. He wrote, “You know what, I’ve grown quite unfond of you deuxmoi.”

It was a rare moment of Hudson addressing the gossip directly, and people were quick to support him, pointing out how invasive it felt to speculate about his personal life just because of a TV role.

The cast has been very clear about boundaries. This isn’t the first time the Heated Rivalry team have spoken about this kind of thing either. Creator Jacob Tierney made it very clear that the cast’s personal relationships are nobody’s business.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to get into that stuff,” he said. He then explained that actors are cast based on enthusiasm and commitment, not their private lives.

Both Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have also addressed their dating lives. They have made it clear that while they’re proud of the show and what it represents, their private lives are still private.

And that shouldn’t be too much to ask.

