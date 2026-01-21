The Tab
Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams claps back girlfriend

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams claps back after information about his ‘girlfriend’ is exposed

He’s very private about his dating life

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams has clapped back after his personal life became the centre of online gossip, and information about his alleged girlfriend was exposed.

Ever since Heated Rivalry dropped, the show has absolutely blown up. People are obsessed with Shane and Ilya, the chemistry, the intimacy, and basically everything about it. But alongside that, there’s been loads of speculation about the actors themselves, especially Hudson Williams and his co-star Connor Storrie.

The ‘girlfriend’ comment crossed a line

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams claps back girlfriend

via HBO

During an episode of the “Deux U” podcast, hosted by gossip account Deuxmoi, while discussing Heated Rivalry, the hosts criticised the show’s acting and even claimed people “aren’t watching it for the acting” and that there’s “no plot.”

According to the podcast, Hudson Williams allegedly has a girlfriend. The host went on to name her and share that she’s a tattoo artist who gave Hudson and Connor their matching “sex sells” tattoos.

The clip quickly went viral and received loads of backlash, with many people calling out the invasion of privacy. It was later removed from Instagram, although the full podcast episode is still available.

Hudson clapped back to the podcast

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams comments on a recent Deuxmoi post of their podcast claiming that people are only watching the show for the sex scenes
byu/mrose1491 inFauxmoi

Before the clip was taken down from Instagram, Hudson responded directly in the comments. He wrote, “You know what, I’ve grown quite unfond of you deuxmoi.”

It was a rare moment of Hudson addressing the gossip directly, and people were quick to support him, pointing out how invasive it felt to speculate about his personal life just because of a TV role.

Most Read

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

The cast has been very clear about boundaries. This isn’t the first time the Heated Rivalry team have spoken about this kind of thing either. Creator Jacob Tierney made it very clear that the cast’s personal relationships are nobody’s business.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to get into that stuff,” he said. He then explained that actors are cast based on enthusiasm and commitment, not their private lives.

Both Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have also addressed their dating lives. They have made it clear that while they’re proud of the show and what it represents, their private lives are still private.

And that shouldn’t be too much to ask.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Celebrity Heated Rivalry LGBTQ+ TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

Heated Rivalry plot hole Scott Kip

Heated Rivalry star exposes a huge plot hole in Scott and Kip’s story and how it nearly got worse

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie Hudson Williams friendship

Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reveal the truth about their close friendship

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

Latest

A look at Millie from Love Island’s life before fame, and how different she was

Ellissa Bain

She worked at ASOS

There’s an emotional hidden meaning behind this T-shirt James wore on The Traitors

Ellissa Bain

It was a tribute to someone

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams claps back girlfriend

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams claps back after information about his ‘girlfriend’ is exposed

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s very private about his dating life

Dean Bray Byrne

‘Is it weird that we film each other?’: OnlyFans’ Dad and son drop their most intimate videos yet

Kieran Galpin

I have about 50 questions after watching these

Yinka Animashaun has spoken out after allegedly trying to book Cole Walliser for wedding

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Hopefully this can be a learning experience for you’

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

Suchismita Ghosh

You’ve been warned

Brooklyn’s ex Chloë Grace Moretz reveals what the Beckham family is *really* like

Ellissa Bain

They dated for four years

Full shocking email Blake Lively sent Ben Affleck asking for help with ‘clown’ Justin Baldoni

Ellissa Bain

‘He and everyone he had on the movie is in a cult’

All the celebs who have spoken out against Steven Bartlett, after *that* interview

Hebe Hancock

He’s faced huge backlash

Cardiff Uni researchers crack woolly rhino mystery using the remains of an Ice Age wolf

Olivia Griffin

DNA recovered from a wolf frozen in permafrost has helped researchers solve a 14,400 year-old woolly rhino extinction mystery

A look at Millie from Love Island’s life before fame, and how different she was

Ellissa Bain

She worked at ASOS

There’s an emotional hidden meaning behind this T-shirt James wore on The Traitors

Ellissa Bain

It was a tribute to someone

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams claps back girlfriend

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams claps back after information about his ‘girlfriend’ is exposed

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s very private about his dating life

Dean Bray Byrne

‘Is it weird that we film each other?’: OnlyFans’ Dad and son drop their most intimate videos yet

Kieran Galpin

I have about 50 questions after watching these

Yinka Animashaun has spoken out after allegedly trying to book Cole Walliser for wedding

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Hopefully this can be a learning experience for you’

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

Suchismita Ghosh

You’ve been warned

Brooklyn’s ex Chloë Grace Moretz reveals what the Beckham family is *really* like

Ellissa Bain

They dated for four years

Full shocking email Blake Lively sent Ben Affleck asking for help with ‘clown’ Justin Baldoni

Ellissa Bain

‘He and everyone he had on the movie is in a cult’

All the celebs who have spoken out against Steven Bartlett, after *that* interview

Hebe Hancock

He’s faced huge backlash

Cardiff Uni researchers crack woolly rhino mystery using the remains of an Ice Age wolf

Olivia Griffin

DNA recovered from a wolf frozen in permafrost has helped researchers solve a 14,400 year-old woolly rhino extinction mystery