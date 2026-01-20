Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reveal the truth about their close friendship

2 hours ago

Ever since Heated Rivalry was released, people haven’t just been obsessed with Shane and Ilya’s on-screen chemistry; they’ve also been loving and speculating about Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams’ close friendship, and now the stars have finally addressed it.

From interviews to press photos, the two are constantly leaning into each other, touching arms, holding legs, and generally acting far closer than most co-stars. This has led to plenty of speculation about their dating lives, including whether they could be dating each other. Now, Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams have spoken openly about their very close bond.

They became close almost straight away

Connor and Hudson first met during their chemistry read for Heated Rivalry, and by all accounts, they clicked immediately.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Connor said, “Me and Hudson had the chemistry down before we even started acting.”

Hudson backed that up, adding that they quickly got used to being physically close. He said, “We got comfortable just being inches from each other’s face and invading each other’s personal space,” before joking that it was “a nightmare for HR.”

The ‘touchy-feely’ interviews aren’t planned

If you’ve watched any of their joint interviews, you’ve probably noticed how often they’re touching, a hand on a leg, leaning into each other, sitting close. And people have definitely clocked it.

Speaking to Variety, Connor addressed the reactions head-on. He explained that it says more about how men’s friendships are viewed than anything else. “It’s really enlightening about the culture of how men and man-on-man affection is received because you don’t see that a lot,” he said.

Connor added that people are quick to sexualise it, even when it’s just friendship. “Just because we’re really comfortable with each other and we love each other, we’ve been through the craziest experience together, we’re on this crazy rollercoaster together, if I have my hand on his leg as we’re sitting down doing a press thing because he’s my best buddy and I love him, and we have that level of comfort. It’s just interesting that that instantly gets turned into, ‘They’re more than friends.’”

Hudson says he won’t stop showing affection

Hudson has also spoken about their closeness, especially around speculation about their sexuality and relationship.

In an interview with Deadline, he said, “There’s the element of Connor and I. We’re best friends, and we love expressing that physically.”

He acknowledged that people will always assume things, but made it clear he’s not changing how he acts. “I never wanna stop expressing the love I have for Connor physically, and I’m never really going to,” he added.

They even got matching tattoos

If you needed more proof of how close they are, Connor and Hudson also got matching tattoos.

Speaking in an HBO Max video interview, Connor revealed, “Mine is on my shin under my boots. It’s a little heart and it says ‘sex sells.’”

Hudson added that his tattoo is on his upper thigh, joking that he couldn’t show it because it would be “indecent”.

Connor explained the meaning behind it. He said, “We settled on sex sells because I think it was just kind of like a tongue-in-cheek, kind of winky view of being a part of something like this.”

So, sometimes, best friends are just best friends, even if they happen to be very, very affectionate about it.

