Why Heated Rivalry sped up UK

The original version is different, so here’s the real reason Heated Rivalry is sped up in the UK

Though there are no edits or cuts

Suchismita Ghosh

Since Heated Rivalry finally released in the UK earlier this week, loads of people have noticed that the episodes seem sped up, so here’s the real reason why.

People have been buzzing about the super-steamy show ever since it first came out. But after the UK release, viewers quickly spotted something odd. The episodes feel slightly faster, the voices sound a bit higher, and the runtimes are a little shorter than the original Canadian version of Heated Rivalry. Naturally, people went straight to social media to ask what on earth was going on.

Ahead of the release, Sky reassured viewers that there would be “no cuts” and “no edits”. However, people soon realised that the UK version didn’t quite match what North American viewers had already seen.

One person asked on X, “You tell the truth, why have you pitched up/sped up the eps?” while another said the show sounded “slightly higher pitched”.

So, what actually happened?

Basically, Sky addressed concerns before the show even released in the UK, posting on X, “No cuts. No edits. (We know you were worried about that one…).” This was mainly to reassure viewers that none of the show’s very explicit scenes had been censored for British audiences. And to be clear, nothing has been removed.

That said, episode one on Sky and NOW runs for 47 minutes and 51 seconds, while the original Canadian episode ran for over 49 minutes.

So if nothing was cut, why is it shorter? Because the show has been slightly sped up in the UK.

So, why is Heated Rivalry sped up in the UK?

According to The Independent, TV shows in North America are made and broadcast at 24 frames per second. In the UK, however, television is broadcast at 25 frames per second. That small difference means that when North American shows are adapted for UK broadcast, they are often played back slightly faster to match British standards.

Basically, the entire episode runs a bit quicker. This makes the runtime shorter and the audio sound slightly higher in pitch. That’s why it feels like everything has been sped up, even though nothing has actually been edited out.

This has been happening with imported TV shows for years. But Heated Rivalry viewers are only really noticing it now because they’re comparing it so closely to the original release.

Despite the complaints, Heated Rivalry has been a huge hit in the UK, and if you’ve watched it, you’ll know exactly why.

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised

Ranked: Cambridge colleges with the highest private school intake

Alexander Newman

One college takes 75 per cent of its students from independent schools

Drag Race

Drag Race winner who’s suing RuPaul is now posting ‘vile’ videos about the queens who’ve died

Kieran Galpin

The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente died last year

They’re already sold out, so is Starbucks restocking the viral bear cups in the UK?!

Ellissa Bain

They were gone before some stores even opened

Harry Potter star OnlyFans boob job

Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Which size shall I get?’

season four traitors fiona rachel stephen hugo

A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

Claudia Cox

Claudia Winkleman should just keep the prize pot at this point

Harriet from The Traitors’ staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Ellissa Bain

She’s LOADED

