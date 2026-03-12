MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

2 hours ago

Chris has doubled down on the comments he made about women during MAFS Australia 2026. On day one of the experiment, Chris announced that he won’t date “fat people” and also has a particular dislike for women who are “needy” or “use fake tan”.

In a newly released extended cut of his audition tape, he made ever more vile remarks. He said he has no interest in women unless it’s for sexual reasons, and said he also hates “obnoxious” women who have “caked-on” makeup.

But just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse, he’s double down on what he said. During an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Chris said he has no intention to apologise for what he said on the show.

“I went in there and acted how I normally do in life,” he said. “The things that came out of my mouth came out of my mouth. I own them. I’m accountable.”

He also doesn’t care if he gets seen as a villain, and unlike most, doesn’t care about the show’s edit. Many cast members try to say the show edits comments in a bad light, but Chris said what he said, and he meant it.

He added: “I thought I was an angel. I’m not worried about being called names by the women of Australia. I’ll never complain about my edit. Everything I’ve said, I’ve said. I take responsibility for it.”

Plus, Chris said we have plenty more drama coming from him. He dropped that what we’ve seen so far really is just the tip of a very deep iceberg. “You can expect me continuing the same narrative you’ve seen so far,” he said. He added: “I’m not acting. This is me.”

Wow. I truly can’t wait. No honestly, I can’t.

