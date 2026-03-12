The Tab

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

I’m rolling my eyes

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Chris has doubled down on the comments he made about women during MAFS Australia 2026. On day one of the experiment, Chris announced that he won’t date “fat people” and also has a particular dislike for women who are “needy” or “use fake tan”.

In a newly released extended cut of his audition tape, he made ever more vile remarks. He said he has no interest in women unless it’s for sexual reasons, and said he also hates “obnoxious” women who have “caked-on” makeup.

But just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse, he’s double down on what he said. During an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Chris said he has no intention to apologise for what he said on the show.

“I went in there and acted how I normally do in life,” he said. “The things that came out of my mouth came out of my mouth. I own them. I’m accountable.”

Chris on MAFS Australia

via E4

He also doesn’t care if he gets seen as a villain, and unlike most, doesn’t care about the show’s edit. Many cast members try to say the show edits comments in a bad light, but Chris said what he said, and he meant it.

He added: “I thought I was an angel. I’m not worried about being called names by the women of Australia. I’ll never complain about my edit. Everything I’ve said, I’ve said. I take responsibility for it.”

Plus, Chris said we have plenty more drama coming from him. He dropped that what we’ve seen so far really is just the tip of a very deep iceberg. “You can expect me continuing the same narrative you’ve seen so far,” he said. He added: “I’m not acting. This is me.”

Wow. I truly can’t wait. No honestly, I can’t.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Boo-hoo, Chris feels ‘betrayed’ his rant with MAFS Australia producer made it onto the show

The full audition tape Chris sent to MAFS Australia had even more gross comments about women

Latest
Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them