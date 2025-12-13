Heated Rivalry’s creator had salty response to backlash surrounding the lead stars’ sexualities

1 hour ago

If you haven’t been on Twitter lately, you might be unaware of the abject filth in HBO’s new gay hockey-romance show, Heated Rivalry, and its steamy take on sexuality in sport.

Heated Rivalry, based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series, is about the gayest thing on TV right now. There are three incredibly explicit sex scenes per episode, and some of them make Game of Thrones look like a Ms Rachel video. It’s hard to convey just how raunchy the show is, but most of the stories about it have ranged from “nasty back arch” to “caked-up butt”, which I think captures the vibe of the TV series quite perfectly.

The sexualities of the show’s two leading stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, have been a major topic of discussion, mostly because of their “insane chemistry” that suggests they have some very real attraction behind the extremely explicit scenes. Neither of the lads has spoken openly about their sexualities, but the general consensus is that if they were gay, they’d just say so.

Heated Rivalry’s creator has addressed the sexuality backlash

Whether straight people should be playing gay roles is a debate that has raged on for decades, and for the most part, the LGBTQ+ community as a whole can’t come to a consensus. That same narrative has somewhat plagued Heated Rivalry, in between thousands of thirsty tweets, so the show’s creator addressed it in an interview with Xtra.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to get into that stuff,” Jacob Tierney said.

“I’ll tell you something about the casting of both of these roles. You can’t ask questions like that when you’re casting, right? It’s actually against the law. So what you have to gauge is somebody’s enthusiasm and willingness to do the work. And that’s what’s so impressive about both of these guys is they came into this being like, ‘Yeah, we’re here to do this, and we are here to make this story feel authentic and to be as real as possible.’ And they f**king hit it out of the park.”

While Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have not cleared up speculation surrounding their sexualities, they’ve openly admitted to having truly insane amounts of chemistry.

“I read with one other possible Ilya, and it was good. But something about Connor,” Hudson told Out Magazine. “There was an inexplicable X-factor that just felt realer than what I thought it could possibly be. And that was something. I had a quote I told Jacob, at one point, about my read with Connor in particular.”

At the same time, Jacob Tierney relayed a rather x-rated statement Hudson said after reading lines wth Connor.

“Hudson told me, ‘The other guy was good, but Connor felt like he was going to pin me down and f**k me,’” he said. “That is literally what he said. And I was like, ‘Well, I think I cast this right.’”

Fairs.

Featured image credit: HBO