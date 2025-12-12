The Tab
stranger things dr brenner

Woah, Dr Brenner in Stranger Things had a huge backstory, but we were robbed of seeing it

We were meant to learn more about his past at Hawkins Lab

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Erm, apparently there was way more to Dr Brenner’s backstory than what we saw in Stranger Things, but somebody changed their mind and we didn’t get to see it.

In October 2022, there was an announcement that Stranger Things: The Many Ghosts of Dr. Brenner, a new comic book series, was coming. The blurb read: “The year is 1968. Dr Martin Brenner, a disgraced American scientist, returns to the abandoned lab where he and his colleagues collected research for top-secret government projects. But Brenner’s unfinished business in his old lab isn’t the only thing haunting him: a ghostly face from his past seems to be following his every step.”

In the Stranger Things timeline, 1968 is nine years after Dr Brenner staged Henry (aka Vecna’s) family’s deaths, and about a year before he kidnapped Kali (aka Eight). The spin-off would delve into Dr Brenner’s backstory, and maybe explain more about what he was doing with Henry, Kali and Eleven in that creepy lab.

stranger things dr brenner backstory comics

Dark Horse Comics released pics of the first four covers

The first issue of Stranger Things: The Many Ghosts of Dr. Brenner was set to arrive on 11th January 2023. Four different artists designed covers in different styles, depicting Brenner and at least two unknown characters. However, it never came out. None of Netflix, the Duffer brothers or Dark Horse Comics gave an explanation for the indefinite postponement (and probable cancellation). There appears to have been an issue with this specific Dr Brenner spin-off, as Dark Comics has churned out numerous other Stranger Things graphic novels between 2018 and now.

Most Read

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family tragically speaks out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

One possible explanation is that Dr Brenner’s backstory in this series either gave away or contradicted what we learned about Dr Brenner from the stage show Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Or, maybe it clashed with some story planned for season five of Stranger Things. Netflix viewers have plenty of theories on what we don’t yet know about Henry/One/Vecna and Dr Brenner. I’m so intrigued.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

stranger things dr kay

The three most convincing theories about who Dr Kay in Stranger Things actually is

Stranger Things Spotify hidden details

These cool Stranger Things hidden details on Spotify prove that the Upside Down is everywhere

stranger things season five karen wheeler and holly wheeler

Stranger Things actor shares Karen’s secret backstory, and how it impacted season five

Latest
University of South Wales, Cardiff campus

‘Beautiful soul’ University of South Wales student’s body found in park by fellow students

Lucy McLaughlin

Fakhar Zaman was a 29-year-old international student

Influencer slammed Tarte brand trip

Influencer on Tarte brand trip brutally slammed for ‘out-of-touch’ behaviour after missing flight

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People need to learn time management’

50 Cent has been trolling Diddy for over a decade, here are the most iconic feud moments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I wouldn’t want him as an enemy

Fortnite controversial skins

The extremely controversial Fortnite skins and why some of them can never return

Harrison Brocklehurst

Rue was only in the Item Shop twice and has never been seen again

It’s nearly over! Five Netflix shows like Stranger Things to watch with the same vibe

Ellissa Bain

One of these will fill that gap

Whiteexican

His filthy Wicked series has ended, but the OnlyFans twunk’s new videos are even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

He’s switched the green paint for a new costume

Diddy sex worker bodily fluid reason collected

Escort from Diddy’s freak offs reveals disgusting reason he allegedly ‘collected’ bodily fluids

Suchismita Ghosh

He worked with Diddy and Cassie for eight years

What Ariana Grande herself has actually said about her change in appearance over the years

Hayley Soen

‘I transformed my whole look’ 

stranger things dr brenner

Woah, Dr Brenner in Stranger Things had a huge backstory, but we were robbed of seeing it

Claudia Cox

We were meant to learn more about his past at Hawkins Lab

Stranger Things writers tweet confirm ending

This Stranger Things writers’ tweet from season three might actually confirm how the show ends

Suchismita Ghosh

This makes so much sense

University of South Wales, Cardiff campus

‘Beautiful soul’ University of South Wales student’s body found in park by fellow students

Lucy McLaughlin

Fakhar Zaman was a 29-year-old international student

Influencer slammed Tarte brand trip

Influencer on Tarte brand trip brutally slammed for ‘out-of-touch’ behaviour after missing flight

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People need to learn time management’

50 Cent has been trolling Diddy for over a decade, here are the most iconic feud moments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I wouldn’t want him as an enemy

Fortnite controversial skins

The extremely controversial Fortnite skins and why some of them can never return

Harrison Brocklehurst

Rue was only in the Item Shop twice and has never been seen again

It’s nearly over! Five Netflix shows like Stranger Things to watch with the same vibe

Ellissa Bain

One of these will fill that gap

Whiteexican

His filthy Wicked series has ended, but the OnlyFans twunk’s new videos are even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

He’s switched the green paint for a new costume

Diddy sex worker bodily fluid reason collected

Escort from Diddy’s freak offs reveals disgusting reason he allegedly ‘collected’ bodily fluids

Suchismita Ghosh

He worked with Diddy and Cassie for eight years

What Ariana Grande herself has actually said about her change in appearance over the years

Hayley Soen

‘I transformed my whole look’ 

stranger things dr brenner

Woah, Dr Brenner in Stranger Things had a huge backstory, but we were robbed of seeing it

Claudia Cox

We were meant to learn more about his past at Hawkins Lab

Stranger Things writers tweet confirm ending

This Stranger Things writers’ tweet from season three might actually confirm how the show ends

Suchismita Ghosh

This makes so much sense