These cool Stranger Things hidden details on Spotify prove that the Upside Down is everywhere

Stranger Things is finally coming to an end this month after almost a decade, with the last episodes dropping on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. While you’re rewatching previous episodes, scrolling through wild theories, and trying not to think about that huge Stranger Things volume one cliffhanger, Spotify has added a few fun hidden details to the app.

Most people don’t notice them straight away, so here are the three you definitely missed.

Your personalised Stranger Things character

via Spotify

The first hidden detail is sitting right in front of you. When you open Spotify’s official Stranger Things playlist, the cover art changes based on your taste in music. Spotify automatically matches you with a Stranger Things character — I got Mike!

It’s a subtle feature, but a really clever one, and it works on both the mobile and desktop app.

The Demogorgon progress bar

via Spotify

This one is even easier to miss. When you play a track from the playlist on the Spotify mobile app, the normal progress bar transforms into a little Demogorgon head.

You can drag it across the bar like usual, but the whole thing turns red and a bit spooky, giving the player a proper Upside Down vibe.

It’s simple, but honestly one of Spotify’s coolest Stranger Things touches yet.

Storylines that explain the songs

via Spotify

And finally, the most useful hidden detail: Storylines. Instead of artists sharing behind-the-scenes notes, Spotify uses this feature to explain where certain songs appear in the series. It tells you which episode they were in, the scene they played during, and why they mattered.

It’s especially handy if you didn’t grow up in the ’80s and don’t instantly recognise half the soundtrack. To find it, just open the Stranger Things playlist on mobile and tap the tiny rectangle above the very first track.

