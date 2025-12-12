The Tab

Noah Schnapp is getting seriously dragged for ‘spoiling’ the Stranger Things ending AGAIN

He’s gone too far this time

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Noah Schnapp and dragging come hand in hand at this point. The actor is getting criticised AGAIN for seemingly spoiling the Stranger Things ending AGAIN. Does he actually ever stop?!

The 21-year-old, who plays Will Byers in the sci-fi series, already appeared to spoil the finale a few weeks ago in an interview on Hot Ones, revealing that the Mind Flayer is controlling Vecna.

Now, he’s seemingly dropped another major spoiler in an interview for Access Hollywood with Millie Bobby Brown, where she literally had to tell him to shut up and stop talking.

He was asked who the most misunderstood character in Stranger Things is, and he said “lowkey Vecna”. Millie then looked at him in shock and replied: “Really?”

Noah then went to continue explaining himself, saying “because like,” but Millie quickly cut him off and said: “No. Shut up. That’s it. No. Be quiet.”

The interviewer asked how misunderstood they think Vecna is based on season four, and Millie point blank refused to answer the question. In a jokey way of course.

Vecna being the most misunderstood is a major spoiler because it would mean the horrible monster ruling the Upside Down isn’t actually a villain after all.

People are dragging Noah online for dropping yet another huge spoiler, with one person writing: “Every day I open this app to find out that Noah Schnapp spoiled Stranger Things season five. It’s so annoying.”

“I wish Noah Schnapp would stop spoiling the show like hed be getting sued if I was the Duffers,” someone else said.

A third person added: “Noah Schnapp spoiled the season AGAIN who’s surprised.”

People have literally been invested in this show for nine whole years, so it’s no wonder they’re getting annoyed. The least the cast could do is NOT spoil the ending for everyone. Is it really too much to ask?

Featured image credit: Access Hollywood

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

