The Tab
Stranger Things first table read

They’re all grown up! The first table read of Stranger Things versus how the cast look now

They were literally just babies

Harrison Brocklehurst

We all remember where we were when we witnessed the Stranger Things cast doing the season five table read and we got to see the whole lot of the iconic cast reacting to the crazy scene where Will got powers. The video of the cast reacting to that scene was one of the most viral things to come out of this Stranger Things era because all the cast’s reactions were either gagged, cringe or shady. But what about the first ever table read? Wholesome pics have resurfaced of the Stranger Things cast on their first ever table read and it’s so cute seeing it side by side with the latest to really hit home how much we’ve all grown up with them over the past 10 years.

Gaten was a literal baby 

Why on earth was this small child taking on monsters! Save him! You actually forget how young these kids were when everything started kicking off in Hawkins. He was a very emotive little kid and he never lost it, because in the table read recently Gaten was the one giving it the biggest reactions.

Millie Bobby Brown was TINY

I know this is a niche thing to say but it’s so obvious she’s British isn’t it! Such a British looking kid. Little did she know she was about to make history.

She was queening the hell out with Noah Schnapp reading that scene. Wonder if they ever thought all those years ago at the first Stranger Things table read how things would end up.

He wasn’t at the recent one, but look at little Finn

Stranger Things first table read

No comparison one here I’m afraid but here’s Finn Wolfhard all bright eyed and bushy tailed and ready to start the role that’s going to make him a household name. It’s so sweet how they literally had no idea.

The gang

Stranger Things first table read

This one is just so wholesome. I love how one thing about the Stranger Things cast that really translates from the first ever table read to now is that the kids really were all such close friends straight away. This show changed their lives and they’re bonded forever from that.

But what I’m mostly thinking about is what they all got to eat from the catering. Why does one of the trays look like it has both watermelon and a sandwich in? Much to think about.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

 

Harrison Brocklehurst

