Bonnie Blue

Police courageously searched Bonnie Blue’s phone during her arrest, so here’s what they found

There were obviously many, many videos

After faking an arrest for clout earlier this year, Bonnie Blue was arrested for real this time during her trip to Bali to film x-rated content with tourists.

The news broke last week, and while there were initially few details about the arrest, local media outlets have started to fill in the blanks. We know she was knicked under suspicions of “pornographic activities”, with police confiscating items such as nine pink necklaces, condoms, flash drives, several cameras, lube, and two sheets of Viagra pills. The infamous Bang Bus and its certificate were also taken in as evidence.

“We have handed them over to the Immigration for further investigation on alleged breaking immigration law. Police investigations are still ongoing. We jointly investigate with the immigration,” the Badung Police Chief said at the time.

We now know that Bonnie Blue will be deported from Bali and banned from entering Indonesia for a whopping 10 years. She should count herself lucky, though, because she was facing 15 years in prison and a hefty fine.

Here’s what they found on Bonnie Blue’s phone in Bali

@bonnieblue

spend the day with me

♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue, who was arrested during filming for a game-show-style OnlyFans video, was arrested after police searched her phone, according to local news outlet Kumparan News.

In its coverage of the viral criminal saga, Kumparan detailed what police found in Bonnie Blue’s phone in Bali. As you can no doubt imagine, it wasn’t all brunch pictures and accidental screenshots of her lockscreen.

Upon searching devices, which included the men Bonnie was arrested with, police found evidence that they’d been filming videos “for profit” whilst on a tourist visa. They had not yet reached the x-rated portion of the gameshow video, according to what police found.

“Bonnie Blue, along with the reported JJTW, INL, and LJA, had KITAS and tourist visas but used them to work creating video content to gain profit,” the police chief told the publication.

They were specifically looking for x-rated videos that were filmed in Bali, which would have broken the strict anti-pornography laws, but instead they mostly found videos from her travels around the Island.

“From the investigation of the evidence and the questioning of witnesses, no evidence has been found to have created any pornographic content,” he said.

@bonnieblue

spend the day with me

♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue

However, the undercover police did find videos of Bonnie pleasuring herself. Though this technically would have broken the law, she maintained that it was taken in a Spanish hotel whilst on holiday. She said it was for personal use and not to be shared.

The police chief added: “According to the explanation of Article 4 Paragraph (1) of Law Number 44 of 2008 concerning pornography, the term ‘making for oneself’ does not fall into the category of pornography.”

But they did find something illegal

Despite finding no evidence of Bonnie Blue’s x-rated antics in Bali, the police were able to find incriminating proof of another crime.

You see, they found video evidence of a man with the initials LAJ purchasing the vehicle they were touring with. He’d purchased the international Bang Bus on Facebook for 20 million rupiah, with videos showing him driving it whilst Bonnie was filming.

“Neither LAJ nor Bonnie holds an Indonesian driver’s license,” they said. “A new crime was discovered in the video showing LAJ driving a car carrying BB and other foreign nationals violating the criminal act of anyone driving a goods vehicle to transport people.”

Bonnie will soon be back in the UK. Yay for us?

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue/Julian Woods

Kieran Galpin | Trends

