The Tab

Diddy wore a distinctive necklace in the Netflix doc, and it could symbolise some wild things

This is so twisted

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

People have noticed that Diddy was wearing a very unique necklace in the Netflix documentary about himself, and there are some pretty wild claims about what the symbol might represent.

During the series about him, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, there were clips of Diddy in a hotel room, on the phone to his attorney. In the moment, he was wearing a silver necklace, with a triangular pendant on it. The triangle had a circle and some lines in the middle of it – a very clear symbol… of something.

Diddy, necklace, symbol, Sean Combs: The Reckoning

via Netflix

People across Reddit and Instagram have since been theorising the different things the symbol might mean. One person on Instagram claimed it’s a “Royal Arch Officer pendant”, associated with Royal Arch Masonry. “This pendant that Diddy has on in the Netflix documentary is letting all of the government officials and the officers that were monitoring him know that, ‘Hey I’m a part of the secret society organisation and I’m a high ranking official.’

“All the rumours in the past about Diddy being an FBI informant… I’m starting to believe it…It’s the influence he had on culture.”

Reddit has also been getting in on the theories. “It’s symbol for protection.. lol but devil wasn’t trying to protect him that day,” one person said in the Conspiracy sub. Others noted it’s very similar to the Eye of Providence, or the all seeing eye, a symbol of divine oversight, representing God’s all-knowing watchfulness over humanity, often shown as an eye within a triangle with rays of light.

Most Read

50 Cent claims Diddy sent him ‘creepy’ gift from prison after explosive Netflix doc

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

The symbol is also frequently associated with Freemasonry or Illuminati conspiracy theories. “It shows his allegiance to a cult,” another Reddit thread claimed. “My first thought was Illuminati,” someone in the same thread said. It was also noted the Eye of Providence symbol is often used to represent Illuminati talismans.

I mean, all very wild and out there theories. What do we think?

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Music Netflix P Diddy True crime
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

‘He taught me how to treat women’: What Diddy’s children have said about his crimes

Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton speaks out about ‘cruel’ backlash and Netflix claims he ‘beat her’

50 Cent, Diddy

Diddy claps back at 50 Cent’s claim he sent him a ‘creepy’ gift from prison after Netflix series

Latest
Paige

A sad update on Paige Niemann, the influencer Ariana Grande called ‘bizarre’ for impersonating her

Kieran Galpin

Ariana said her posts were ‘degrading’

Drag Race Discord Addams drama

Discord Addams claps back at rumours she gets disqualified on Drag Race season 18

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘I’m convinced the lack of sun does stuff to people’s brains’

university of nottingham trent building uk universities selling of campuses

UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

Claudia Cox

A Russell Group uni is pawning its new £80m campus

15-year-old takes his own life after criminals manipulate him in heartbreaking online s*x scam

Hebe Hancock

He was targeted by scammers

‘The ceiling’s caved in’: Newcastle students’ house destroyed as fire spreads through flats

Ella Morrison

Four Newcastle and Northumbria students have had to move back home

Islanders banned from Love Island All Stars

Blacklisted: Love Island bosses have banned these six Islanders from appearing on All Stars

Hayley Soen

The reason why is so brutal

Your ultimate London winter bucket list: 6 things you need to try in 2025

Samantha Edwards

Because you need to reward yourself for surviving the winter term

Bonnie Blue Bali arrest brutal punishment

Revealed: The brutal punishment Bonnie Blue is getting after her controversial arrest in Bali

Suchismita Ghosh

She is probably loving this

Here’s what Christmas movie you should watch based on your Manchester study spot

Jessica Owen

Nothing says ‘Christmas’ like a Home Alone marathon

Biggie’s estate manager speaks out about explosive funeral allegations in Diddy documentary

Hebe Hancock

The claims are wild

Paige

A sad update on Paige Niemann, the influencer Ariana Grande called ‘bizarre’ for impersonating her

Kieran Galpin

Ariana said her posts were ‘degrading’

Drag Race Discord Addams drama

Discord Addams claps back at rumours she gets disqualified on Drag Race season 18

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘I’m convinced the lack of sun does stuff to people’s brains’

university of nottingham trent building uk universities selling of campuses

UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

Claudia Cox

A Russell Group uni is pawning its new £80m campus

15-year-old takes his own life after criminals manipulate him in heartbreaking online s*x scam

Hebe Hancock

He was targeted by scammers

‘The ceiling’s caved in’: Newcastle students’ house destroyed as fire spreads through flats

Ella Morrison

Four Newcastle and Northumbria students have had to move back home

Islanders banned from Love Island All Stars

Blacklisted: Love Island bosses have banned these six Islanders from appearing on All Stars

Hayley Soen

The reason why is so brutal

Your ultimate London winter bucket list: 6 things you need to try in 2025

Samantha Edwards

Because you need to reward yourself for surviving the winter term

Bonnie Blue Bali arrest brutal punishment

Revealed: The brutal punishment Bonnie Blue is getting after her controversial arrest in Bali

Suchismita Ghosh

She is probably loving this

Here’s what Christmas movie you should watch based on your Manchester study spot

Jessica Owen

Nothing says ‘Christmas’ like a Home Alone marathon

Biggie’s estate manager speaks out about explosive funeral allegations in Diddy documentary

Hebe Hancock

The claims are wild