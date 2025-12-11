Diddy wore a distinctive necklace in the Netflix doc, and it could symbolise some wild things

4 hours ago

People have noticed that Diddy was wearing a very unique necklace in the Netflix documentary about himself, and there are some pretty wild claims about what the symbol might represent.

During the series about him, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, there were clips of Diddy in a hotel room, on the phone to his attorney. In the moment, he was wearing a silver necklace, with a triangular pendant on it. The triangle had a circle and some lines in the middle of it – a very clear symbol… of something.

People across Reddit and Instagram have since been theorising the different things the symbol might mean. One person on Instagram claimed it’s a “Royal Arch Officer pendant”, associated with Royal Arch Masonry. “This pendant that Diddy has on in the Netflix documentary is letting all of the government officials and the officers that were monitoring him know that, ‘Hey I’m a part of the secret society organisation and I’m a high ranking official.’

“All the rumours in the past about Diddy being an FBI informant… I’m starting to believe it…It’s the influence he had on culture.”

Reddit has also been getting in on the theories. “It’s symbol for protection.. lol but devil wasn’t trying to protect him that day,” one person said in the Conspiracy sub. Others noted it’s very similar to the Eye of Providence, or the all seeing eye, a symbol of divine oversight, representing God’s all-knowing watchfulness over humanity, often shown as an eye within a triangle with rays of light.

The symbol is also frequently associated with Freemasonry or Illuminati conspiracy theories. “It shows his allegiance to a cult,” another Reddit thread claimed. “My first thought was Illuminati,” someone in the same thread said. It was also noted the Eye of Providence symbol is often used to represent Illuminati talismans.

I mean, all very wild and out there theories. What do we think?

