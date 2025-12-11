Right, if Gilmore Girls characters went to Warwick, here’s where they would live

4 hours ago

It’s Autumn: The leaves are turning orange, pumpkin spice is in all the campus coffee shops and the air smells of fireworks and bonfires. For me, and many others, it’s officially time for an annual Gilmore Girls rewatch. Whether it’s inspiring you to become an academic weapon like Rory Gilmore or enter multiple messy situationships like Rory Gilmore, university students everywhere find comfort in the show.

This all had me thinking: What if the characters of Gilmore Girls found themselves living at Warwick? Each accommodation would perfectly house each of these eccentric and iconic characters, so here’s where they’d be.

Rory – Lakeside

Always one for the views and aesthetics, Rory Gilmore is perfectly suited to the picturesque landscape and well-furnished interiors of Lakeside. Courtesy of Emily, the limited counter space is suddenly filled up with air fryers, coffee machines, panini presses and a TV “for the flat to share”.

And yes, she has her own tree by the lake. Luckily the only people she’s had to fight for ownership are the geese. She has lost multiple times.

When you point out how lucky she is for having a double bed and an en-suite, she would be quick to explain that she actually got a subsidy or “the rooms actually are smaller than you think”. God forbid she acknowledges her privilege.

Lorelei – Heronbank

Truth be told, Lorelei could not face being too far away from Rory. She would not stay in Lakeside to give Rory her freedom and the university experience, but she couldn’t be at any other accommodation and risk her daughter becoming too independent.

Lorelei would live off Uber Eats and has yet to unpack her pots and pans or use the oven. Instead, she spends all her student loan in Curiositea or Nero to curb her caffeine addiction.

Luke – Tocil

As a man already accustomed to living in small spaces, Luke would feel thoroughly at home in Tocil, the kitchen table’s stools feeling almost reminiscent of his own diner.

Sadly he would be the worst flatmate to have. His disappointment at seeing you with a Vialli’s take-away after POP!, or an XXL espresso before your 9am on a Thursday morning, would be palpable.

Sookie – Sherbourne

A classic, cosy and uncontroversial pick for a classic, cosy and uncontroversial character. She lives near Lorelei and Rory, and they constantly hop around each other’s accommodations.

As a flatmate, Sookie would take up all of the fridge and freezer space, but you let it go because she gives you the most amazing leftovers every single day.

Logan – Cryfield townhouses

Everyone’s favourite rich party boy Logan could only ever be in Cryfield Townhouses. He has the money to stay in the more pricey accommodation on campus, and Cryfield Townhouses definitely has a homely appeal to its layout.

He and his flat host pres every Tuesday night that devolve into house parties better than the club. As a POP! and circling veteran, and although he would not be social secretary (he’s a Huntzburger, remember?), he’s the guy who randomly starts helping run the circle, and who everyone loves. Logan would definitely be Warwick’s BNOC, all because his flat was the place to be for every first year.

Dean – Whitefields (RIP)

Despite not being in use this year, Whitefields is an accommodation too iconic to be missed from this list. As the most affordable choice previously, it’s no surprise that Dean, who’s known to be watching his spending habits, would find himself there. Like with most things in his life, mentioning Dean’s accommodation will make him defensive, and you would find yourself stuck listening to how central and communal Whitefields is. He’s right, of course, but no one asked.

Sadly, the kitchen would not be big enough for home-cooked meals from a stay-at-home wife, so he would likely become the adopted boyfriend in the flat who you see more than his girlfriend.

Jess – Rootes

Drinking, loud music, degeneracy and dare I say debauchery? Am I discussing Rootes accommodation or Jess Mariano? Like Rootes, Jess gets a bad reputation, and the people who really know him agree that he “really isn’t as bad as you think”.

Jess would be the ghost found in every flat. You can hear his door opening and shutting, but never see him cooking in the kitchen. When his flatmates run into him in the piazza, he would stare and not acknowledge them. He would truly not be caught dead at POP!, but you might see him at a rogue Sonic night.

Paris – Claycroft

This may be a controversial pairing. However, on a large whiteboard this decision has been well thought out and backed up by thorough research before Paris applied.

She would’ve originally been given Westwood, but after a heated discussion with Warwick accommodation about its distance from Gibbet Hill (she is a STEM girlie after all), they let her have her first choice. Warwick Uni would not survive Paris Geller; she would run a student journalism page like the navy.

Richard Gilmore – Bluebell

Savvy businessman Richard, with money to spare, would of course choose to live in Bluebell. Why go for anything but the most expensive accommodation? Thankfully for Richard, Bluebell is almost completely central; we would not want him to have a heart attack as he rushes to a seminar.

He would love to discuss business management and ethics with his almost entirely international flat, and, by sheer luck, would end up with the one massive room in each flat. Bluebell’s size is perfect for Emily to stay over, or to host Pennilyn Lott over for lunch.

Emily Gilmore – nowhere

Any true fans of the show would know that Mrs Emily Gilmore is moving into NONE of the Warwick accommodations. Be serious.

Featured image via Netflix