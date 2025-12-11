Marlon Wayans explains his real stance on Diddy after being ‘pulled into’ 50 Cent drama

3 hours ago

Marlon Wayans and 50 Cent have been going back and forth online all week, but Marlon has now spoken out to clear his stance on Diddy and that everyone has got the wrong end of the stick.

Earlier this week, Marlon went on REAL 92.3 LA and was asked about Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the new Netflix documentary about Diddy that 50 Cent executive-produced. The series has stirred up a huge conversation, especially because 50 and Diddy have had a long-running feud.

Marlon didn’t exactly rave about the doc. He said producers can “create any narrative” in documentaries and warned 50 about “karma,” suggesting that kicking someone when they’re already down doesn’t always age well.

Marlon also posted an AI-generated picture of 50 and Diddy chilling together in a hot tub, telling 50 to “stop” and accusing him of pushing a false narrative.

50 Cent has previously responded to the rumours that he helped make the Diddy doc because of his personal beef with 50 Cent, claiming it has nothing to do with that. So, after the clip and the picture went viral, 50 posted a photo of Marlon draped in a pride flag and surrounded by multicoloured plastic balls as a response. “Diddy got this fool trying to get at me, LOL. No AI that’s ya vibe, boy. Keep my name out of ya mouth!” he wrote in the Instagram caption.

Now, Marlon says the whole thing has been twisted

Marlon uploaded a video on his Instagram to clear everything up. “I’m gonna make it abundantly clear: I’m not defending Diddy,” he said.

He then added, “I’m here because I got dragged into this because somebody asked me a question, and I had an opinion. Nobody is wrong for giving an opinion about any subject. Period. I’m not here defending Diddy. Don’t let the narrative fool you or get to you. Once again, somebody’s creating narratives. This is my point.”

He doubled down, urging people to “use your brain” and “not be sheep”, saying the internet took one clip and ran with it. It made it look like he was taking Diddy’s side, when he was really talking about how documentaries can shape stories however they want.

“Use your freedom of thought, freedom of speech, and don’t ever let nobody bully you,” he said.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is available on Netflix now.