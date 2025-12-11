50 Cent reveals the major details he left out of Diddy’s Netflix doc — and they’re wild

He says he’ll release more footage on YouTube soon

Everyone is talking about Diddy again after Netflix’s explosive new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, shot straight to number one. But according to 50 Cent, who co-produced the series, some of the biggest revelations never made it into the final cut.

The rapper claimed there was far more in the vault than viewers saw on screen, and some of it may be heading to YouTube soon.

50 Cent says there’s ‘a lot’ of unseen personal footage

On The Sherri Show, Sherri Shepherd congratulated him on the show’s huge success. 50 replied, “I expected it to be bigger. It’s actually exceeded my expectations now.”

He went on to say the four episodes weren’t enough time to include everything.

Because of that, a lot of personal footage of Diddy didn’t make the documentary at all, which shocked even people close to the case.

When asked if viewers might ever see it, he teased, “Yeah… everyone starts to feel a little more comfortable when they see other people telling their truth. So yeah, it’s got to be something on YouTube coming.”

He claims Diddy had a child with Tupac’s ex-girlfriend

One of the examples 50 Cent revealed on air was a detail the documentary cut for time: Diddy having a baby with a woman who had previously dated Tupac.

He said, “He chooses to date people whom he knows previously dated someone. He has a baby by a woman who was dating Tupac.”

Diddy’s daughter, Chance Combs, was born in 2006 to Sarah Chapman, who famously dated Tupac in 1995. Although this wasn’t included in the show, 50 Cent confirmed that the footage and commentary around it exist.

Alongside the unseen footage 50 Cent teased, the Netflix series also left out several moments that were widely discussed at the time but didn’t appear in the doc.

There was no discussion at all about Kim Porter’s death

There was no mention of the death of Kim Porter, the mother of three of Diddy’s children. Her passing has repeatedly been dragged into online conspiracies, which her children have publicly and firmly rejected, as PEOPLE reported.

The documentary chose not to address any of this, not the rumours, not the family statements, and not the wider public attention around it.

Cassie’s full court testimony didn’t appear

Although Cassie’s case was a major turning point, the series didn’t include the full testimony or go deep into the legal filings.

Only brief mentions were made, even though documents were widely circulated at the time.

Kid Cudi’s car firebomb allegation was left out

Another detail that didn’t make the documentary was the allegation, raised during the 2025 trial, that Kid Cudi’s car was firebombed after a conflict involving Diddy.

The claim was heavily discussed in the media at the time, but the Netflix series chose not to include it.

The long-running feud with 50 Cent wasn’t explored

Given that 50 Cent co-produced the documentary and has publicly clashed with Diddy for nearly twenty years, many expected at least a brief exploration of their history. Instead, the series kept the focus entirely on allegations against Diddy and avoided covering their feud.

