The Tab
Diddy mistake Netflix unseen footage

This ‘cheap’ mistake Diddy made years ago is why Netflix could obtain his personal recordings

It might all be his own ‘sloppy’ fault

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

A new Netflix doc about Sean “Diddy” Combs dropped this week, and while everyone’s wondering how 50 Cent got his hands on the unseen footage, it turns out it all came down to one “cheap” mistake Diddy himself made.

If you’ve watched even a few minutes of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, you’ll know exactly the clips everyone is talking about: Diddy pacing around Harlem greeting fans, complaining about needing hand sanitiser, or arguing with his legal team just days before his arrest. It’s the kind of behind-the-scenes footage you’d assume would be locked away forever.

Yet somehow, it ended up in a documentary produced by a man he’s been publicly feuding with for years.

So… how did that happen?

It turns out Diddy made a massive paperwork mistake

via Netflix

According to journalist Rob Shuter, who wrote about the situation on his Substack, the key mistake happened years ago.

Shuter claimed that he had been around Diddy “back in the day” and was “shocked at how sloppy he was when it came to paperwork.” He wrote that Diddy “always had photographers and video crews trailing him, everywhere, all the time, but because he was cheap, he refused to do formal contracts.”

Instead, Shuter said, Diddy “just expected loyalty. He expected silence.”

He alleged that one videographer who filmed parts of Diddy’s now-infamous archive was never paid and never given a contract.

With no paperwork binding the footage to Diddy, Shuter argued it left the cameraman free to do whatever he wanted with it, including selling it on when the allegations against Diddy emerged.

Most Read

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

As he put it, “When you go to jail and suddenly someone is offering the cameraman money for footage? Honey, that’s not betrayal, that’s a business opportunity. And it is absolutely Diddy’s own fault.”

The footage wasn’t ‘stolen’, it was sold

via Netflix

Diddy’s reps have repeatedly insisted that the videos were “stolen” and formed part of his private project, but Netflix and the documentary’s team have pushed back.

Director Alex Stapleton said the footage “came to us,” adding that Netflix  obtained it legally and has “the necessary rights.” She also explained that the team protected the identity of the filmmaker who handed it over, suggesting the videographer didn’t exactly want Diddy to know who sold him out.

Stapleton added that “Sean Combs is always filming himself” meaning there was a huge amount of material circulating among videographers he’d worked with.

But because there were never proper agreements in place, the archive wasn’t nearly as locked down as Diddy thought. And once he was behind bars, the balance of power shifted.

As 50 Cent put it himself, Diddy was basically “documenting himself on his way to jail.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Netflix P Diddy US
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

So, why did 50 Cent make a documentary about Diddy? Here’s the real reason

Diddy

Diddy’s mum claps back at Netflix doc, addresses ‘abusive parent’ claims and if he really hit her

Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton speaks out about ‘cruel’ backlash and Netflix claims he ‘beat her’

Latest

Here’s the 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans beef explained, after that savage Instagram post

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re going back on forth on socials

Um guys, there’s actual evidence Meg and Dejon from Love Island have secretly split?!

Ellissa Bain

I think it’s for real this time

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family tragically speak out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

Kieran Galpin

‘She is struggling right now. She’s not in a healthy place and she knows it’

Nicki Minaj Trump

Right, what on earth is happening with Nicki Minaj becoming a Trump supporter

Harrison Brocklehurst

She’s been slowly supporting his party for weeks and she’s now followed him on Twitter

Did Diddy actually try to poison Jamie Foxx?! Here’s what really happened between them

Hebe Hancock

Here’s the truth

Fortnite Wrapped 2025

How to find your Fortnite Wrapped and see exactly how many hours you battled it out

Harrison Brocklehurst

The shame of it revealing my win rate

Petrifying ‘Nuke Map’ allows you to actually see if you’d survive a nuclear blast near you

Hayley Soen

You can select a location, and then watch the fallout

Here’s how to see PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 if it’s not working, the Wrapped for gamers

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are some really cool features

Here’s what’s actually going on with Outdoor Boys’ Luke Nichols and the Mormon church

Ellissa Bain

This wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 bingo card

Bonnie Blue

Police reveal the exact video Bonnie Blue was filming when she got arrested, and it’s minging

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions

Here’s the 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans beef explained, after that savage Instagram post

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re going back on forth on socials

Um guys, there’s actual evidence Meg and Dejon from Love Island have secretly split?!

Ellissa Bain

I think it’s for real this time

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family tragically speak out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

Kieran Galpin

‘She is struggling right now. She’s not in a healthy place and she knows it’

Nicki Minaj Trump

Right, what on earth is happening with Nicki Minaj becoming a Trump supporter

Harrison Brocklehurst

She’s been slowly supporting his party for weeks and she’s now followed him on Twitter

Did Diddy actually try to poison Jamie Foxx?! Here’s what really happened between them

Hebe Hancock

Here’s the truth

Fortnite Wrapped 2025

How to find your Fortnite Wrapped and see exactly how many hours you battled it out

Harrison Brocklehurst

The shame of it revealing my win rate

Petrifying ‘Nuke Map’ allows you to actually see if you’d survive a nuclear blast near you

Hayley Soen

You can select a location, and then watch the fallout

Here’s how to see PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 if it’s not working, the Wrapped for gamers

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are some really cool features

Here’s what’s actually going on with Outdoor Boys’ Luke Nichols and the Mormon church

Ellissa Bain

This wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 bingo card

Bonnie Blue

Police reveal the exact video Bonnie Blue was filming when she got arrested, and it’s minging

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions