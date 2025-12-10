The Tab

Petrifying ‘Nuke Map’ allows you to actually see if you’d survive a nuclear blast near you

You can select a location, and then watch the fallout

Hayley Soen

A pretty scary map website allows you to really see what would happen if a nuclear blast was to take place near you. In recent months, talk of a so-called “World War Three” have been rife, with just this week a Russian politician talking about a “target list” of 23 UK towns and cities. It’s all a bit much.

Experts have been predicting a war will break out soon, and there have been talks about which jobs you should quickly get hired into, if you want to avoid conscription.

With all that’s going on in the bleak world right now, a website has been created that allows you to see a real-time, creepy simulation of nuclear war near you. It’s called “Nuke Map” and it pretty much lives up to it’s name – it’s a map, and you can nuke it.

A map allows you to see nuclear bomb explosions and fallout

via Nuke Map

On the site, you select a location, and select the size of your weapon. There are some automated options for size of weapon, if you’re not clued up on this sort of thing (probably for the best), based on previous weapon attacks. You select if the bomb was on the ground, or in the air.

You can then tick what fallout you’d like to be notified of, whether that be how many fatalities it estimates would come from the bomb, how many further injuries it would cause, or any radioactive fallout.

After the detonation, you can zoom in on the blast zone and find out more details. This includes the fireball radius, the radiation radius, the thermal radiation radius, and then areas that will have been moderately and lightly affected by the bomb. Depending on which type of weapon you decided to show a simulation for, the results and effects you get will be different.

So far, over 300million (virtual) nuclear denotations have taken place on the website’s map. “Modelling casualties from a nuclear attack is difficult,” the site explains. “These numbers should be seen as evocative, not definitive. Fallout effects are deliberately ignored, because they can depend on what actions people take after the detonation.”

Scary? Definitely.

