Here’s what’s actually going on with Outdoor Boys’ Luke Nichols and the Mormon church

Everyone is going crazy online after the shock news that Luke Nichols, better known as Outdoor Boys on YouTube, has been called to serve for the world’s biggest Mormon church. So, here’s what’s actually going on.

Outdoor Boys quit YouTube earlier this year to live a ‘normal life’

Let’s start at the beginning. Luke Nichols has more than 18.3 million followers on his YouTube channel Outdoor Boys, where he shares his passion for the outdoors, posting camping, fishing, and survival skills videos with his wife and kids in Alaska.

In May 2025, Luke announced he was quitting YouTube after 11 years because he was struggling with the attention he was getting and wanted to live a normal life again. He had gained more than 12 million followers in just 12 months, so the fame all got a bit overwhelming for them.

“The sheer volume of fans trying to contact me, trying to take pictures with me or just trying to come up and take pictures in public can be overwhelming at times. My wife and I both have real concerns about what this will do to our family if I continue to grow my YouTube channel at this pace,” he said in a video titled “Goodbye”.

Luke said he wanted to end the Outdoor Boys before it got too “out of hand” and they were no longer able to “live normal lives”. He’s posted a couple of random camping videos since then, but isn’t returning to YouTube full time.

Now he’s serving for the world’s biggest Mormon church

Fast forward to now. On Tuesday (9th December), The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) announced that 14 new men have been called to serve for them. And one of them is Luke Nichols aka Outdoor Boys.

LDS is the world’s biggest Mormon church, based in Utah’s Salt Lake City, and the people who “serve” for them volunteer their time and effort to God through missionary work, teaching and leadership.

“Fourteen men have been called to serve on the Young Men General Advisory Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will assist the Young Men General Presidency as they counsel with other general and local Church leaders to teach, serve and watch over the young men of the Church,” a viral post on their official Twitter page says.

Fourteen men have been called to serve on the Young Men General Advisory Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will assist the Young Men General Presidency as they counsel with other general and local Church leaders to teach, serve and watch over the… pic.twitter.com/KBbimASAOP — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) December 9, 2025

Luke Nichols hasn’t addressed the Mormon church move

Everyone’s going crazy on Twitter because it’s the last thing anyone expected. In fact, lots of people didn’t know Luke from Outdoor Boys was even a Mormon.

He quit YouTube to “live a normal life” seven months ago, and this is practically the first we’ve heard from him. The weirdest part is, he hasn’t even addressed it himself.

People literally found out that he’s serving with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from their Twitter post, and it wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 bingo card.

Now, everyone is speculating this is the real reason he quit his YouTube channel after all. One person wrote “So that’s why he stopped his channel,” while another said: “This is why we lost the Outdoor Boys I’m crying.”

🚨BREAKING: YouTube legend Luke Nichols (Outdoor Boys) has been appointed to the Young Men General Advisory Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. pic.twitter.com/Tt8sm7en0N — internet archiva (@internetarchiva) December 9, 2025

