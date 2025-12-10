The Tab
Bonnie Blue

Police reveal the exact video Bonnie Blue was filming when she got arrested, and it’s minging

I have about 1,000 questions

Kieran Galpin | Trends

More details are starting to emerge about Bonnie Blue’s arrest in Indonesia, with the former OnlyFans star now facing 15 years in prison because of her x-rated videos.

Indonesia has very strict anti-pornography laws, which you’d like to think Bonnie Blue was aware of when she ventured to Bali for the international leg of her Bang Bus tour. She could have gone to literally any country, but of course, she chose the one where the maximum penalties for pornography-related crimes are 15 years behind bars and fines of up to 6 billion rupiah (£270,000).

Besides a few poorly-timed Twitter videos from her earlier prison scene, Bonnie Blue has remained silent on her arrest for the time being. She did tell journalists, “Subscribe and you’ll find out”, when they asked about whether she’d be filming any more content in Bali.

As the investigation continues, which could result in Bonnie’s second deportation from a foreign country, police have revealed a few nasty details about what they caught her doing.

This was the video Bonnie Blue was making when she was arrested

Bonnie Blue

Credit: Bonnie Blue

According to reports from local media outlets like Kumparan News, Bonnie Blue was filming a game show video with 17 tourists when she was arrested. My big question is: What kind of game show? Was it a trivia-style game? Spin the wheel? Bonnie definitely gives me bushtucker trial vibes.

“When they were raided, they were making collab content about a game where the winner would sleep with Bonnie Blue,” the police told the news outlet. “No pornographic activities or acts have been found in the collaborative content.”

Most Read

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

The source further confirmed that police had tracked Bonnie across the island, and while “What people do behind closed doors is one thing”, Bonnie’s bragging actually forced police to send in undercover officers to the rented studio.

Luckily for Bonnie, the police got there just before anything majorly illegal could be caught. The police admitted that it could make prosecution “really difficult.”

Bonnie is now awaiting news of her possible imprisonment or deportation, and it’s not clear whether she got her belongings back. During the raid, police confiscated lube, nine pink necklaces, a box of condoms, flash drives, numerous cameras, two sheets of Viagra pills, and the Bang Bus itself.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Police Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends

Read Next

A look inside the hellish Bali jail where Bonnie Blue could be sent if convicted

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue has posted five videos since she was arrested, and they’re unbelievably foul

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Latest

Here’s the 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans beef explained, after that savage Instagram post

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re going back on forth on socials

Um guys, there’s actual evidence Meg and Dejon from Love Island have secretly split?!

Ellissa Bain

I think it’s for real this time

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family tragically speak out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

Kieran Galpin

‘She is struggling right now. She’s not in a healthy place and she knows it’

Nicki Minaj Trump

Right, what on earth is happening with Nicki Minaj becoming a Trump supporter

Harrison Brocklehurst

She’s been slowly supporting his party for weeks and she’s now followed him on Twitter

Did Diddy actually try to poison Jamie Foxx?! Here’s what really happened between them

Hebe Hancock

Here’s the truth

Fortnite Wrapped 2025

How to find your Fortnite Wrapped and see exactly how many hours you battled it out

Harrison Brocklehurst

The shame of it revealing my win rate

Petrifying ‘Nuke Map’ allows you to actually see if you’d survive a nuclear blast near you

Hayley Soen

You can select a location, and then watch the fallout

Here’s how to see PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 if it’s not working, the Wrapped for gamers

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are some really cool features

Here’s what’s actually going on with Outdoor Boys’ Luke Nichols and the Mormon church

Ellissa Bain

This wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 bingo card

Bonnie Blue

Police reveal the exact video Bonnie Blue was filming when she got arrested, and it’s minging

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions

Here’s the 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans beef explained, after that savage Instagram post

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re going back on forth on socials

Um guys, there’s actual evidence Meg and Dejon from Love Island have secretly split?!

Ellissa Bain

I think it’s for real this time

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family tragically speak out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

Kieran Galpin

‘She is struggling right now. She’s not in a healthy place and she knows it’

Nicki Minaj Trump

Right, what on earth is happening with Nicki Minaj becoming a Trump supporter

Harrison Brocklehurst

She’s been slowly supporting his party for weeks and she’s now followed him on Twitter

Did Diddy actually try to poison Jamie Foxx?! Here’s what really happened between them

Hebe Hancock

Here’s the truth

Fortnite Wrapped 2025

How to find your Fortnite Wrapped and see exactly how many hours you battled it out

Harrison Brocklehurst

The shame of it revealing my win rate

Petrifying ‘Nuke Map’ allows you to actually see if you’d survive a nuclear blast near you

Hayley Soen

You can select a location, and then watch the fallout

Here’s how to see PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 if it’s not working, the Wrapped for gamers

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are some really cool features

Here’s what’s actually going on with Outdoor Boys’ Luke Nichols and the Mormon church

Ellissa Bain

This wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 bingo card

Bonnie Blue

Police reveal the exact video Bonnie Blue was filming when she got arrested, and it’s minging

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions