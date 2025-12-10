Police reveal the exact video Bonnie Blue was filming when she got arrested, and it’s minging

2 hours ago

More details are starting to emerge about Bonnie Blue’s arrest in Indonesia, with the former OnlyFans star now facing 15 years in prison because of her x-rated videos.

Indonesia has very strict anti-pornography laws, which you’d like to think Bonnie Blue was aware of when she ventured to Bali for the international leg of her Bang Bus tour. She could have gone to literally any country, but of course, she chose the one where the maximum penalties for pornography-related crimes are 15 years behind bars and fines of up to 6 billion rupiah (£270,000).

Besides a few poorly-timed Twitter videos from her earlier prison scene, Bonnie Blue has remained silent on her arrest for the time being. She did tell journalists, “Subscribe and you’ll find out”, when they asked about whether she’d be filming any more content in Bali.

As the investigation continues, which could result in Bonnie’s second deportation from a foreign country, police have revealed a few nasty details about what they caught her doing.

This was the video Bonnie Blue was making when she was arrested

According to reports from local media outlets like Kumparan News, Bonnie Blue was filming a game show video with 17 tourists when she was arrested. My big question is: What kind of game show? Was it a trivia-style game? Spin the wheel? Bonnie definitely gives me bushtucker trial vibes.

“When they were raided, they were making collab content about a game where the winner would sleep with Bonnie Blue,” the police told the news outlet. “No pornographic activities or acts have been found in the collaborative content.”

The source further confirmed that police had tracked Bonnie across the island, and while “What people do behind closed doors is one thing”, Bonnie’s bragging actually forced police to send in undercover officers to the rented studio.

Luckily for Bonnie, the police got there just before anything majorly illegal could be caught. The police admitted that it could make prosecution “really difficult.”

Bonnie is now awaiting news of her possible imprisonment or deportation, and it’s not clear whether she got her belongings back. During the raid, police confiscated lube, nine pink necklaces, a box of condoms, flash drives, numerous cameras, two sheets of Viagra pills, and the Bang Bus itself.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue